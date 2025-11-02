BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
USD51m DPs project’s progress fairly satisfactory: WB

Tahir Amin Published 02 Nov, 2025 03:10am

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank has rated the implementation progress of “the Strengthening Institutions for Refugee Administration Project” worth around USD 51 million as moderately satisfactory.

Official documents revealed that the project has seen some progress over the months between July and September.

A number of results have been reported by the OSU, which will be verified by the Office of the Auditor General, acting as the Third-Party Verification Agent (TPVA) during October.

NA panel told: 55 active projects being implemented through World Bank financing

The TPVA report is expected at the end of October. A number of important activities, such as delivery of the Refugee Learning Program, presentation of the Functional & Organization Review, and professional staff mapping to the Inter-ministerial Steering Committee, completion of training on prevention and mitigation of Gender-Based Violence and Sexual Harassment and Abuse.

However, to achieve all results before the project’s closing date, it will be important to maintain focus on the final stages of procurement activities.

