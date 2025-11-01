Pakistan bowlers restrict South Africa to 139 in final T20I

Pakistan bowlers once again restricted South Africa to a moderate total of 139 during the third and final Twenty20 international cricket match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday.

Shaheen Shah Afridi removed three batters, while Faheem Ashraf and debutant Usman Tariq took two scalps apiece.

Batting first, Reeza Hendricks (34) and Dewald Brevis (21) steadied the ship a little after Shaheen dismissed Quinton de Kock and Lhuan-dre Pretorius back to back in the first over for naught.

Donovan Ferreira’s (29 off 14) fiery cameo was balked by Faheem. Whereas, Corbin Bosch (30 off 23) remained unbeaten as 20 overs completed.

Earlier, the Men in Green won the toss and opted to bowl first against Protes in the series decider.**

The three match series is levelled by one-each after Pakistan defeated South Africa by nine wickets a day ago in the second T20 of the three-match series in Lahore.

Batting first, South Africa were bowled out for 110 runs in 19.2 overs. Pakistan chased down the target in 13.1 overs for the loss of one wicket.

Before that, Proteas won the first match of the series by 55 runs in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

More to follow…