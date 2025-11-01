BML 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
PSX: Powerful rebound

Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2025 06:03am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a powerful rebound on Friday as strong buying momentum swept across the bourse, mainly driven by improved geopolitical conditions in the region, which helped restore investor confidence and sparked broad-based buying across major sectors.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index jumped by a massive 4,898.86 points, or 3.13 percent, to close at 161,631.73 points, compared with 156,732.87 points a day earlier. The index touched an intraday high of 162,194.31 points and a low of 158,195.55 points, closing near the upper end of the range.

On Friday, BRIndex100 closed at 16,973.04, up 567.66 points or 3.46 percent from the previous close, with a total trading volume of 830.82 million shares. Similarly, BRIndex30 closed at 54,018.06, reflecting a gain of 1,596.77 points or 3.05 percent, with a total turnover of 571.92 million shares.

According to a market review by Topline Securities, a sharp recovery was observed during the session as the index recorded significant gains. The positive sentiment was driven by reports that Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban regime had agreed to maintain a ceasefire following a fresh round of talks in Istanbul, a development confirmed by Turkiye’s foreign ministry. The news boosted investor confidence, easing regional concerns and paving the way for aggressive value buying across key sectors. Major support to the benchmark index came from UBL, MEBL, FFC, HBL, BAHL, SYS, LUCK, and BAFL, which collectively contributed 2,390 points to the day’s rally.

Market capitalization surged by Rs475.42 billion, closing at Rs18.56 trillion, up from Rs18.09 trillion recorded a day earlier. The total ready market volume rose sharply to 952.86 million shares, compared with 848.30 million shares on Thursday, while the ready market traded value reached Rs42.27 billion, up from Rs37.61 billion in the previous session.

In the ready market, WorldCall Telecom Ltd. emerged as the volume leader with 98.94 million shares, closing higher at Rs1.81. K-Electric Ltd. followed with 85.82 million shares, closing slightly lower at Rs5.37. Bank of Punjab (BOP) was also heavily traded, recording 78.46 million shares, closing at Rs34.77.

In the top gainers, PIA Holding Company Ltd. (B) soared Rs822.90 to close at Rs24,789.57, followed by Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd., which gained Rs316.30 to end at Rs28,950.05. On the losing side, Shahmurad Sugar Mills Ltd. dropped Rs18.27, closing at Rs426.77, while Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd. declined Rs13.10, ending at Rs297.85.

Out of 486 companies traded in the ready market, 372 advanced, 77 declined, and 37 remained unchanged.

The sectoral performance remained overwhelmingly positive, with all major indices closing in the green. The BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 24,671.40, recording a net positive change of 419.84 points, or 1.73 percent, with a total turnover of 3.95 million shares. The BR Cement Index also posted strong gains, finishing at 12,741.53, up 380.01 points, or 3.07 percent, with total trading volume of 36.43 million shares.

The BR Commercial Banks Index led the rally, closing at 50,278.68, showing a substantial increase of 2,520.20 points, or 5.28 percent, on a total turnover of 152.99 million shares. The BR Power Generation and Distribution Index settled at 27,461.78, higher by 275.94 points, or 1.02 percent, with 102.78 million shares traded.

Similarly, the BR Oil and Gas Index advanced to 13,733.21, gaining 219.60 points, or 1.63 percent, on a total turnover of 45.51 million shares. The BR Technology and Communication Index also ended the session sharply higher at 3,889.64, reflecting an increase of 157.74 points, or 4.23 percent, with a robust trading volume of 184.84 million shares.

Analysts say the strong finish marked a decisive reversal in market direction, as investors responded positively to geopolitical developments and engaged in active buying across all major sectors, pushing the benchmark index to its highest close of the week.

