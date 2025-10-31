Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM finalises 13-member cabinet; oath-taking due today

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has selected 13 members for his cabinet and their oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to be held on Friday (today), Aaj News reported.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has signed the summary sent by Chief Minister Afridi in this regard.

The cabinet’s swearing-in ceremony will be held at 3:00 pm today at the Governor House, Peshawar, where all nominated ministers, advisors and special assistants will take the oath of their offices.

The new cabinet includes a total of 13 members, including 10 ministers, two advisors, and one special assistant.

According to the Governor House, former finance advisor Muzzammil Aslam has been included in the cabinet. The Pakhtunkhwa cabinet will include Mina Khan, Fazal Shakoor, Faisal Khan Tarakai, Aqibullah, Shafi Jan, Khaliq-ur-Rehman, and Dr Amjad.

Riaz Khan, Fakhar Jahan, and Taj Muhammad Tarand from Buner have also been included in the cabinet.

KP CM Afridi has included various experienced and capable members in his team so that the administrative and public affairs of the province can be run in a better manner.