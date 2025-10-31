BML 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM finalises 13-member cabinet; oath-taking due today

  • As per Governor House, former finance advisor Muzzammil Aslam included in cabinet
BR Web Desk Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 12:03pm
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi attending a ceremony in Peshawar. Photo: Faisal Khan Tarakai WhatsApp channel/File
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has selected 13 members for his cabinet and their oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to be held on Friday (today), Aaj News reported.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has signed the summary sent by Chief Minister Afridi in this regard.

The cabinet’s swearing-in ceremony will be held at 3:00 pm today at the Governor House, Peshawar, where all nominated ministers, advisors and special assistants will take the oath of their offices.

KP govt publishes performance book instead of ads: adviser to CM

The new cabinet includes a total of 13 members, including 10 ministers, two advisors, and one special assistant.

According to the Governor House, former finance advisor Muzzammil Aslam has been included in the cabinet. The Pakhtunkhwa cabinet will include Mina Khan, Fazal Shakoor, Faisal Khan Tarakai, Aqibullah, Shafi Jan, Khaliq-ur-Rehman, and Dr Amjad.

Riaz Khan, Fakhar Jahan, and Taj Muhammad Tarand from Buner have also been included in the cabinet.

KP CM Afridi has included various experienced and capable members in his team so that the administrative and public affairs of the province can be run in a better manner.

KP Cabinet Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM 13 member KP cabinet Chief Minister Afridi Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi

