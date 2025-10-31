BML 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
BOP 34.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.87%)
CNERGY 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.77%)
CPHL 84.08 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
DCL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.96%)
DGKC 219.88 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (1.6%)
FCCL 51.99 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.98%)
FFL 18.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.43%)
GCIL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.06%)
HUBC 218.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (1.63%)
KEL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.58%)
KOSM 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.04%)
LOTCHEM 26.31 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.57%)
MLCF 94.51 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (2.56%)
NBP 217.01 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (2.33%)
PAEL 52.41 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (7.91%)
PIAHCLA 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
PIBTL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.02%)
POWER 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.33%)
PPL 186.01 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (1.69%)
PREMA 38.52 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.92%)
PRL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.9%)
PTC 36.68 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (5.55%)
SNGP 129.70 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.07%)
SSGC 35.65 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.94%)
TELE 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.39%)
TPLP 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.11%)
TREET 33.23 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (7.44%)
TRG 74.61 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.73%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.41%)
BR100 16,775 Increased By 369.7 (2.25%)
BR30 53,778 Increased By 1356.6 (2.59%)
KSE100 160,011 Increased By 3277.7 (2.09%)
KSE30 48,716 Increased By 964 (2.02%)
Markets

Peace talks boost sentiment: PSX opens strong with nearly 3,800 points gain

  • Benchmark index crosses 160,000 level during intra-day trade
BR Web Desk Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 11:05am

Positive sentiments were observed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as investors rejoiced after Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to resume peace talks, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining nearly 3,800 points during the opening hours of trading on Friday.

At 11am, the benchmark index was hovering at 160,510.66, an increase of 3,777.79 points or 2.41%.

Buying interest was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refinery. Index-heavy stocks, including HUBCO, MARI, OGDC, PPL, POL, PSO, SSGC and SNGPL, traded in the green.

“Buying interest has returned as sentiment improved following news that Pakistan and the Afghan regime agreed to extend the ceasefire in recent talks held in Istanbul,” Waqas Ghani, Head of Research at JS Global, told Business Recorder.

“The development has eased regional geopolitical concerns, boosting investor confidence and prompting a renewed wave of buying across the market. That said, recent corporate results were largely lacklustre, falling short of expectations and tempering some of the optimism,” he added.

Afghanistan and Pakistan agreed to resume peace talks in Istanbul on November 6 and to maintain a ceasefire until then, Turkey’s foreign ministry said late Thursday.

“All parties have agreed to continue the ceasefire. The modalities of its implementation will be examined and decided at a high-level meeting in Istanbul on November 6, 2025,” the ministry said in a statement.

Turkiye and Qatar have been jointly mediating between the two countries after they clashed along their border.

On Thursday, the PSX extended its losing streak as heavy selling pressure gripped the market, dragging the benchmark KSE-100 Index down. The benchmark index dived 1,732.19 points, or 1.09%, to close at 156,732.87 points.

Internationally, Asian shares are set for a seventh straight month of gains on Friday, after upbeat earnings from Amazon and Apple buoyed Wall Street futures and the dollar hovered near three-month highs on uncertainty over further Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Nasdaq futures jumped 1.2% and S&P 500 futures gained 0.6% as Amazon’s stellar earnings sent its shares up a staggering 13% after the bell, which added over $300 billion to its market value. Apple also rose 2.3% after its outlook on iPhone sales topped estimates.

That offset the drag from Meta and Microsoft overnight amid worries over their surging AI spending. Six of the “Magnificent Seven” U.S. tech megacaps have now reported and the results have been mixed. Nvidia, the world’s first $5 trillion company, is due to report in three weeks.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2% on Friday, as gains elsewhere were offset by losses in Chinese stocks.

The index was poised for a weekly gain of 1.8% and a monthly rise of 4.7%.

This is an intra-day update

