Markets Print 2025-10-31

Iron ore retreats

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2025 06:22am

BEIJING: Iron ore futures pulled back on Thursday, as a bout of profit-taking took toll after the meeting between leaders of the world’s top two economies.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had agreed with Chinese President Xi Jinping to trim tariffs on China in exchange for Beijing cracking down on the illicit fentanyl trade, resuming US soybean purchases, and keeping rare earths exports flowing.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) pared some gains to close daytime trade 0.38percent higher at 802.5 yuan (USD112.66) a metric ton, after hitting a more than one-month high of 810.5 yuan earlier in the session.

The benchmark December iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was down 0.48percent at USD106.65 a ton, as of 0700 GMT, after touching its highest since October 14 at USD107.6 earlier in the session.

