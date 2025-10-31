BML 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.7%)
BOP 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.58 (-9.65%)
CNERGY 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
CPHL 82.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.14%)
DCL 12.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-7.96%)
DGKC 216.42 Decreased By ▼ -8.63 (-3.83%)
FCCL 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.16%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
GCIL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 214.50 Increased By ▲ 7.80 (3.77%)
KEL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KOSM 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.15%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.57%)
MLCF 92.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
NBP 212.07 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (2.85%)
PAEL 48.57 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.31%)
PIAHCLA 24.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
POWER 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.9%)
PPL 182.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-1.69%)
PREMA 38.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.29%)
PRL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
PTC 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
SNGP 127.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.06%)
SSGC 34.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-6.6%)
TELE 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TPLP 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TREET 30.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.58%)
TRG 72.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.81%)
WTL 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.22%)
BR100 16,405 Decreased By -187.6 (-1.13%)
BR30 52,421 Decreased By -64.3 (-0.12%)
KSE100 156,733 Decreased By -1732.2 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,752 Decreased By -582.5 (-1.21%)
Oct 31, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-31

Japanese rubber futures slip

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2025 06:22am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures dipped on Thursday, as concerns over a deepening semiconductor shortage and slowing electric vehicle demand weighed on the auto industry.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for April delivery was down 1.5 yen, or 0.48percent, at 313.4 yen(USD2.08) per kg. The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for January delivery dipped 45 yuan, or 0.29 percent, to 15,400 yuan (USD2,162.01) per metric ton.

The most active December butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE gained 155 yuan, or 1.46percent, to 10,800 yuan per metric ton. Leading automakers Nissan Motor and Mercedes-Benz are the latest global car makers to raise concerns over a worsening semiconductor shortage, as a dispute between the Netherlands and China over Dutch chipmaker Nexperia continues to disrupt vehicle production.

Elsewhere, major automaker General Motors said on Wednesday that it would cut US electric vehicle and battery production in response to a significant slowdown in demand for its battery cars.

Automobile sales could influence the intensity of automobile manufacturing, which involves using rubber-made tyres. Some executives and analysts have said that EV sales, which exceeded 10percent of overall US car sales over the summer, could fall by half in the coming months. The yen was last down 0.1percent at 152.83 per dollar, hovering near an eight-month low.

A weaker currency makes yen-denominated assets more affordable to overseas buyers. Oil prices eased despite US President Donald Trump saying he would lower tariffs on China after a meeting with President Xi Jinping, as there was scepticism it marked an end to the trade war. Natural rubber often takes direction from oil prices as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil. The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for November delivery last traded at 176.1 US cents per kg, down 0.1percent.

Shanghai Futures Exchange rubber Japanese rubber

Comments

200 characters

Japanese rubber futures slip

New formula takes centre stage: NFC meeting set to take place on Nov 18th

Sugar price manipulation; CCP accuses FBR of failing to share data

PM hints at sending thousands of workers to Saudi Arabia

Salaried individuals: FY25 WHT collection soars 54.7pc to Rs605.593bn YoY

Gas companies seeking 5pc increase in prices

Price review clause & quantity: Qatar LNG cargoes delivery strategy discussed

Rs45bn liabilities issue resolved with IMF consent: PIA sell-off to be completed by year-end, Senate body told

Cigarettes: Despite 200pc FED hike, collection totals Rs225.495bn

‘Payment with returns’: FBR collects mere 4pc of total revenue in FY25

Agri IT income tax returns: SRB extends deadline

Read more stories