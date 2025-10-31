Japanese rubber futures slip

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures dipped on Thursday, as concerns over a deepening semiconductor shortage and slowing electric vehicle demand weighed on the auto industry.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for April delivery was down 1.5 yen, or 0.48percent, at 313.4 yen(USD2.08) per kg. The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for January delivery dipped 45 yuan, or 0.29 percent, to 15,400 yuan (USD2,162.01) per metric ton.

The most active December butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE gained 155 yuan, or 1.46percent, to 10,800 yuan per metric ton. Leading automakers Nissan Motor and Mercedes-Benz are the latest global car makers to raise concerns over a worsening semiconductor shortage, as a dispute between the Netherlands and China over Dutch chipmaker Nexperia continues to disrupt vehicle production.

Elsewhere, major automaker General Motors said on Wednesday that it would cut US electric vehicle and battery production in response to a significant slowdown in demand for its battery cars.

Automobile sales could influence the intensity of automobile manufacturing, which involves using rubber-made tyres. Some executives and analysts have said that EV sales, which exceeded 10percent of overall US car sales over the summer, could fall by half in the coming months. The yen was last down 0.1percent at 152.83 per dollar, hovering near an eight-month low.

A weaker currency makes yen-denominated assets more affordable to overseas buyers. Oil prices eased despite US President Donald Trump saying he would lower tariffs on China after a meeting with President Xi Jinping, as there was scepticism it marked an end to the trade war. Natural rubber often takes direction from oil prices as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil. The front-month rubber contract on Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for November delivery last traded at 176.1 US cents per kg, down 0.1percent.