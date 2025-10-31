Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Thursday (October 30, 2025).
========================
Open Bid Rs 281.45
Open Offer Rs 281.96
========================
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Oct 30
|
280.98
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Oct 30
|
280.78
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Oct 30
|
153.03
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Oct 30
|
0.80
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Oct 30
|
1.32
|
Euro to USD / Oct 30
|
1.16
|
UK LIBOR % / Oct 29
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Oct 29
|
6,890.59
|
Nasdaq / Oct 29
|
23,958.47
|
Dow Jones / Oct 29
|
47,632
|
India Sensex / Oct 30
|
84,556.07
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Oct 30
|
51,297.43
|
Hang Seng / Oct 30
|
26,181.31
|
FTSE 100 / Oct 30
|
9,715.37
|
Germany DAX 30 / Oct 30
|
24,085.93
|
France CAC40 / Oct 30
|
8,146.22
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Oct 29
|
15,280
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Oct 29
|
359,963
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Oct 30
|
60.10
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Oct 30
|
3,963.55
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Oct 30
|
64.87
|
Petrol/Litre / Oct 31
|
263.02
|
Diesel/Litre / Oct 31
|
275.42
|Stock
|Price
|
Equity Modaraba / Oct 30
First Equity Modaraba(FEM)
|
10.45
▲ 1 (10.58%)
|
Saritow Spinning / Oct 30
Saritow Spinning Mills Limited(SSML)
|
17.79
▲ 1.62 (10.02%)
|
Beco Steel Ltd / Oct 30
Beco Steel Limited(BECO)
|
58.03
▲ 5.28 (10.01%)
|
Sardar Chemical / Oct 30
Sardar Chemical Industries Limited(SARC)
|
82.13
▲ 7.47 (10.01%)
|
Shadman Cotton / Oct 30
Shadman Cotton Mills Limited(SHCM)
|
65.96
▲ 6 (10.01%)
|
Chakwal Spinning / Oct 30
Chakwal Spinning Mills Limited(CWSM)
|
34.31
▲ 3.12 (10%)
|
Flying Cement / Oct 30
Flying Cement Company Limited(FLYNG)
|
55.78
▲ 5.07 (10%)
|
S.S.Oil / Oct 30
S.S.Oil Mills Limited(SSOM)
|
463.41
▲ 42.13 (10%)
|
Trust Sec.& Brok. / Oct 30
Trust Securities & Brokerage Limited(TSBL)
|
20.13
▲ 1.83 (10%)
|
Bunnys Limited / Oct 30
Bunnys Limited(BNL)
|
129.61
▲ 11.78 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
United Dist. / Oct 30
United Distributors Pakistan Limited(UDPL)
|
120.54
▼ -27.38 (-18.51%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Oct 30
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
41.21
▼ -4.58 (-10%)
|
Kohinoor Ind. / Oct 30
Kohinoor Industries Limited(KOIL)
|
47.69
▼ -5.3 (-10%)
|
Service Textile / Oct 30
Service Industries Textiles Limited(SERT)
|
42.03
▼ -4.67 (-10%)
|
Pakistan Cables / Oct 30
Pakistan Cables Limited(PCAL)
|
189
▼ -21 (-10%)
|
Sunrays Textile / Oct 30
Sunrays Textile Mills Limited(SUTM)
|
136.80
▼ -15.2 (-10%)
|
Jahangir Sidd(Pref) / Oct 30
Jahangir Sidd(Pref)(JSCLPSA)
|
13.97
▼ -1.55 (-9.99%)
|
Pak Leather / Oct 30
Pak Leather Crafts Limited(PAKL)
|
36.78
▼ -4.02 (-9.85%)
|
Thal Limited / Oct 30
Thal Limited(THALL)
|
542.45
▼ -58.52 (-9.74%)
|
B.O.Punjab / Oct 30
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
33.50
▼ -3.58 (-9.65%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
B.O.Punjab / Oct 30
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
84,182,148
▼ -3.58
|
WorldCall Telecom / Oct 30
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
50,188,058
▼ -0.04
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Oct 30
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
47,800,771
▼ -0.02
|
Waves Corporation / Oct 30
Waves Corporation Limited(WAVES)
|
45,684,253
▲ 1.07
|
Pak Elektron / Oct 30
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
44,450,860
▲ 0.63
|
Hascol Petrol / Oct 30
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
40,703,613
▲ 0.29
|
Cnergyico PK / Oct 30
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
35,277,431
▲ 0.02
|
F. Nat.Equities / Oct 30
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
26,214,716
▼ -0.24
|
Dost Steels Ltd. / Oct 30
Dost Steels Limited(DSL)
|
24,369,696
▲ 0.09
|
Quice Food / Oct 30
Quice Food Industries Limited(QUICE)
|
20,216,413
▼ -0.82
