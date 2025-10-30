BML 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.12%)
BOP 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.16%)
CNERGY 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.43%)
CPHL 84.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.28%)
DCL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.42%)
DGKC 219.07 Decreased By ▼ -5.98 (-2.66%)
FCCL 49.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FFL 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
GCIL 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
HUBC 216.70 Increased By ▲ 10.00 (4.84%)
KEL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.21%)
KOSM 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
LOTCHEM 26.25 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (7.01%)
MLCF 92.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
NBP 208.65 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.19%)
PAEL 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.59%)
PIAHCLA 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
POWER 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
PPL 185.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.2%)
PREMA 39.69 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.56%)
PRL 33.89 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.8%)
PTC 35.69 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.91%)
SNGP 129.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.44%)
SSGC 36.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.51%)
TELE 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
TPLP 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TREET 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.9%)
TRG 73.74 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.71%)
WTL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.56%)
BR100 16,434 Decreased By -159.3 (-0.96%)
BR30 52,495 Increased By 9.2 (0.02%)
KSE100 156,733 Decreased By -1732.2 (-1.09%)
KSE30 47,752 Decreased By -582.5 (-1.21%)
Oct 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Selling returns to bourse, KSE-100 loses over 1,700 points

BR Web Desk Published October 30, 2025 Updated October 30, 2025 03:58pm

After a positive start, selling pressure returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index settling with a loss of over 1,700 points on Thursday.

The market kicked off trading on a positive note, with the benchmark KSE-100 hitting an intra-day high of 159,507.41. However, the market resorted to profit booking in the later hours, dragging the index to an intra-day low of 156,327.60.

At close, the benchmark index was hovering at 156,732.87, a decrease of 1,732.18 points or 1.09%.

On Wednesday, the PSX witnessed sustained selling pressure as investors continued to offload positions amid rollover anxiety and weak institutional participation. The benchmark KSE-100 Index dropped 1,635.97 points, or 1.02%, to close at 158,465.06.

Internationally, Asian stocks advanced on Thursday after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates and as US and Chinese leaders met to thrash out a trade deal, while the yen weakened after the Bank of Japan kept rates on hold as expected.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last up 0.4%, while US S&P 500 e-mini futures moved 0.4% higher after stocks on Wall Street posted a slim loss to snap a four-day winning streak.

Global markets are in the midst of a string of central bank decisions that will give clues about the path ahead for interest rates as the Trump administration imposes blanket tariffs on foreign imports.

The Nikkei 225 fluctuated between gains and losses and was last 0.2% higher after the Bank of Japan’s decision. Though it stood pat on rates, it repeated its pledge to continue increasing borrowing costs if the economy moves in line with its projections.

US President Donald Trump is currently meeting Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea. US negotiators have signalled they seek a return to a fragile trade war truce, but tensions remain high and longer-term economic irritants will likely persist between the geopolitical rivals.

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Wednesday by a quarter of a percentage point as expected.

Traders have slashed their forecasts of a 25-basis-point rate cut from the US central bank in December, which had been viewed as a near-certainty earlier.

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE psx companies KSE30 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kse 100 KSE 100 companies PSX notice KSE index PSX stocks PSX notices KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

Selling returns to bourse, KSE-100 loses over 1,700 points

Trump cuts China tariffs to 47% after ‘amazing’ Xi meeting

TTP commander among 4 killed as forces foil infiltration in Bajaur: ISPR

Rupee strides ahead against US dollar

From Karachi to Peshawar: HUBCO Green accelerates Pakistan’s EV charging rollout

Russian embassy debunks ‘100% fake’ video alleging Putin threatened Pakistan

Pakistan urges non-discriminatory access to nuclear technology to fulfill energy needs

At least 18 terrorists killed in 2 separate Balochistan IBOs: ISPR

Pakistan, Afghan Taliban ‘agree’ to revive Istanbul talks ‘to give peace another chance’

Govt drafts reforms to curb exploitation in overseas Pakistanis’ car import schemes

Read more stories