BML 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
BOP 36.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.59%)
CNERGY 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.24%)
CPHL 84.67 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.33%)
DCL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.28%)
DGKC 222.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-1.13%)
FCCL 50.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.04%)
FFL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.77%)
GCIL 31.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.41%)
HUBC 213.78 Increased By ▲ 7.08 (3.43%)
KEL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.94%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
LOTCHEM 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.36%)
MLCF 92.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
NBP 208.70 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.21%)
PAEL 50.16 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (4.63%)
PIAHCLA 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
PIBTL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.61%)
POWER 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
PPL 186.98 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.49%)
PREMA 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.96%)
PRL 34.04 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.25%)
PTC 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.66%)
SNGP 129.95 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (1.18%)
SSGC 36.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.58%)
TELE 11.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.37%)
TPLP 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
TREET 31.99 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.83%)
TRG 74.40 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.61%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.11%)
BR100 16,590 Decreased By -2.9 (-0.02%)
BR30 53,042 Increased By 556.5 (1.06%)
KSE100 158,371 Decreased By -93.8 (-0.06%)
KSE30 48,196 Decreased By -138.5 (-0.29%)
Trump and Xi shake hands after meeting in South Korea

Published 30 Oct, 2025 09:38am
