Trump and Xi shake hands after meeting in South Korea

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Oct 30
|
280.98
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Oct 30
|
280.78
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Oct 30
|
153.03
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Oct 30
|
0.80
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Oct 30
|
1.32
|
Euro to USD / Oct 30
|
1.16
|
UK LIBOR % / Oct 29
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Oct 29
|
6,890.59
|
Nasdaq / Oct 29
|
23,958.47
|
FTSE 100 / Oct 29
|
9,756.14
|
Dow Jones / Oct 29
|
47,632
|
Germany DAX 30 / Oct 29
|
24,124.21
|
France CAC40 / Oct 29
|
8,200.88
|
India Sensex / Oct 30
|
84,556.07
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Oct 30
|
51,297.43
|
Hang Seng / Oct 30
|
26,181.31
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Oct 29
|
15,280
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Oct 29
|
359,963
|
Petrol/Litre / Oct 30
|
263.02
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Oct 30
|
60.10
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Oct 30
|
3,963.55
|
Diesel/Litre / Oct 30
|
275.42
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Oct 30
|
64.87
|Stock
|Price
|
Saritow Spinning / Oct 30
Saritow Spinning Mills Limited(SSML)
|
17.79
▲ 1.62 (10.02%)
|
Sardar Chemical / Oct 30
Sardar Chemical Industries Limited(SARC)
|
82.13
▲ 7.47 (10.01%)
|
Chakwal Spinning / Oct 30
Chakwal Spinning Mills Limited(CWSM)
|
34.31
▲ 3.12 (10%)
|
Flying Cement / Oct 30
Flying Cement Company Limited(FLYNG)
|
55.78
▲ 5.07 (10%)
|
Hala Enterprise / Oct 30
Hala Enterprises Limited(HAEL)
|
22.87
▲ 2.08 (10%)
|
S.S.Oil / Oct 30
S.S.Oil Mills Limited(SSOM)
|
463.41
▲ 42.13 (10%)
|
Trust Sec.& Brok. / Oct 30
Trust Securities & Brokerage Limited(TSBL)
|
20.13
▲ 1.83 (10%)
|
ZIL Limited / Oct 30
ZIL Limited(ZIL)
|
435.60
▲ 39.6 (10%)
|
Bunnys Limited / Oct 30
Bunnys Limited(BNL)
|
129.61
▲ 11.78 (10%)
|
S.G.Power / Oct 30
S.G. Power Limited(SGPL)
|
12.88
▲ 1.17 (9.99%)
|Stock
|Price
|
United Dist. / Oct 30
United Distributors Pakistan Limited(UDPL)
|
122.85
▼ -25.07 (-16.95%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Oct 30
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
41.21
▼ -4.58 (-10%)
|
Kohinoor Ind. / Oct 30
Kohinoor Industries Limited(KOIL)
|
47.69
▼ -5.3 (-10%)
|
Service Textile / Oct 30
Service Industries Textiles Limited(SERT)
|
42.03
▼ -4.67 (-10%)
|
Paramount Mod / Oct 30
First Paramount Modaraba(FPRM)
|
11.48
▼ -1.27 (-9.96%)
|
Ideal Spinning / Oct 30
Ideal Spinning Mills Limited(IDSM)
|
24.85
▼ -2.74 (-9.93%)
|
LSE Financial Serv. / Oct 30
LSE Financial Services Limited(LSEFSL)
|
27.20
▼ -2.89 (-9.6%)
|
Olympia Mills / Oct 30
Olympia Mills Limited(OML)
|
43
▼ -4.22 (-8.94%)
|
Gulshan Sp. / Oct 30
Gulshan Spinning Mills Limited(GSPM)
|
5.01
▼ -0.49 (-8.91%)
|
Power Cem(Pref) / Oct 30
Power Cement (Pref)(POWERPS)
|
25.51
▼ -2.48 (-8.86%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Hascol Petrol / Oct 30
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
23,367,056
▲ 0.58
|
Dost Steels Ltd. / Oct 30
Dost Steels Limited(DSL)
|
21,676,822
▲ 0.5
|
Pak Elektron / Oct 30
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
18,790,237
▲ 1.4
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Oct 30
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
16,320,079
▲ 0.14
|
Quice Food / Oct 30
Quice Food Industries Limited(QUICE)
|
14,036,779
▲ 0.31
|
WorldCall Telecom / Oct 30
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
9,702,785
▲ 0.02
|
Pace (Pak) Ltd. / Oct 30
Pace (Pakistan) Limited(PACE)
|
9,183,636
▲ 0.59
|
B.O.Punjab / Oct 30
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
8,007,585
▲ 0.14
|
P.T.C.L. / Oct 30
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
6,070,987
▲ 0.63
|
F. Nat.Equities / Oct 30
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
5,939,299
▲ 0.43
