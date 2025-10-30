Revised determination for KE: Nepra’s ‘collective’ wisdom questioned at public hearing

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority’s (Nepra) “collective wisdom” — a term often cited in its decisions — came under scrutiny in the revised determination for K-Electric (KE), which resulted in a reduction of the utility’s supply tariff by Rs 7.60 per unit, from Rs 39.97/kWh to Rs 32.37/kWh.

On Wednesday, during a public hearing on Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for September 2025 including KE, the Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guaranteed (CPPA-G) sought a positive adjustment of 37 paisa per unit to be reflected in consumers’ November 2025 bills.

The hearing was presided over by Member (Law) Amina Ahmed, with Member (Development) Maqsood Anwar Khan present in person and Member (Technical) Rafique Ahmad Shaikh joining via Zoom.

CPPA-G CEO Rehan Akhtar informed the Authority that since the FCA impact of 8 paisa per unit applied in October would lapse, the net effect would be an increase of 45 paisa per unit under the FCA.

Responding to a query, Nepra’s tariff team explained that the FCA calculation was based on power generation and consumption data excluding KE. The impact of KE’s own generation, they added, would be accounted for once its separate FCA is calculated.

However, Nepra’s oft-cited “collective wisdom” came under question during the hearing in light of the recent KE determination, which has sparked a dispute between the Power Division and the Utility. “The government was extending a subsidy of Rs 8.78/kWh to KE, which has now been revised down to Rs 0.78/kWh. That’s a huge difference. How did the Authority use its collective wisdom in this case? What compelled Nepra to revise it so drastically? Was there any external pressure,” one participant asked.

It was further questioned whether the previous determinations would have been implemented if review motions had not been filed. “Were Nepra’s earlier calculations so flawed that they warranted such a major correction,” the participant queried.

In response, Member (Law) Amina Ahmed clarified that Nepra did not address the issue of subsidy in either the original or revised determinations, noting that subsidy matters fall outside the Authority’s mandate.

“The issue of subsidy was neither discussed earlier nor now. It is not our job to determine what subsidy is being given to KE or to consumers. We look at KE’s performance, not its subsidy,” she stated.

She further said that the “collective wisdom” did exist in KE’s determination, as it was signed by the entire Authority and each aspect was explained in detail.

The CPPA-G CEO and ISMO Deputy Director informed the Authority that overall electricity demand fell by 5.23 percent in September 2025. A decline in industrial consumption was also observed, though officials did not have specific data available. The Authority was told that an average decline of 7000–8000 MW was recorded during peak daytime hours due to massive net metering across the country, forcing generation cuts at several plants. After sunset, generation is resumed to meet evening demand.

On a question regarding the electricity “incremental package” recently announced by the Prime Minister, Nepra officials said that no official documents had yet been received. Once the government submits a formal request for approval, a public hearing will be scheduled.

Tanveer Barry, representing the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), reminded the Authority that he had previously requested a detailed breakdown of KE’s FCA calculations. He noted that KE’s drawl from the National Grid Company (NGC) erstwhile National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) now stands at 2,000 MW, suggesting that KE’s FCA should be negative.

“Why is this benefit not being passed on to Karachi consumers,” Barry asked, urging that all pending benefits be immediately transferred to the end users.

He further warned that with hydel generation expected to decline in coming months, the FCA would likely turn positive, increasing the burden on consumers.

Barry also raised concerns about ongoing load-shedding in several Karachi business areas. “Our applications are still pending with Nepra. These should be addressed on a priority basis,” he said.

Another participant, Rehan Jawed, posed two questions: (i) how much subsidy is being saved due to the uniform FCA for KE, and (ii) what changes in capacity charges have resulted from the additional 1,000 MW being supplied to KE?

CEO CPPA-G responded that he would share the details with the Authority, once the questions are received in writing.

