BML 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
BOP 37.48 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.08%)
CNERGY 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.64%)
CPHL 84.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
DCL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.02%)
DGKC 227.49 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (1.08%)
FCCL 50.41 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.66%)
FFL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.58%)
GCIL 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
HUBC 208.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.63%)
KEL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.65%)
KOSM 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.23%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
MLCF 93.06 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.83%)
NBP 207.96 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (0.85%)
PAEL 48.39 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.94%)
PIAHCLA 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
PIBTL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.8%)
POWER 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.24%)
PPL 187.40 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
PREMA 39.79 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.81%)
PRL 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.65%)
PTC 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.4%)
SNGP 130.10 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.3%)
SSGC 37.74 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.8%)
TELE 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.28%)
TPLP 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2%)
TREET 31.46 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
TRG 75.40 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.98%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.78%)
BR100 16,593 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 52,486 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 159,476 Increased By 1011.2 (0.64%)
KSE30 48,586 Increased By 250.9 (0.52%)
Oct 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-30

Japanese rubber futures gain

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2025 05:38am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures gained on Wednesday, tracking the Nikkei, although a firmer yen and auto supply concerns weighed. The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for April delivery gained 2.4 yen, or 0.77 percent, to 314.9 yen(USD2.09) per kg.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for January delivery rose 240 yuan, or 1.56 percent, to 15,625 yuan (USD2,193.60) per metric ton.

The most-active December butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE fell 75 yuan, or 0.69 percent, to 10,795 yuan per metric ton. Japan’s Nikkei jumped more than 2 percent to hit another record on a fresh wave of optimism over artificial intelligence. Still, the dollar edged down to 152.05 yen, declining for a second consecutive day ahead of the Bank of Japan’s rate decision on Thursday.

A stronger currency makes yen-denominated assets less affordable to overseas buyers. Oil prices eased on concerns over Russian sanctions and a potential OPEC+ output increase capped gains. Natural rubber often takes direction from oil prices as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil. Meanwhile, automakers may be forced to halt operations in Brazil within two to three weeks if the global chips shortage persists, an official said on Tuesday.

This follows Beijing’s decision to block Nexperia from exporting its products from China after the Dutch government took control of the automotive chipmaker.

Automobile sales could influence the intensity of vehicle manufacturing, which involves using rubber-made tyres. The front-month rubber contract on the Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for November delivery last traded at 175.9 US cents per kg, up 1.1percent.

Yuan Shanghai Futures Exchange rubber Japanese rubber

Comments

200 characters

Japanese rubber futures gain

PTC urges govt to address key challenges facing textile sector

At least 18 terrorists killed in 2 separate Balochistan IBOs: ISPR

Revised determination for KE: Nepra’s ‘collective’ wisdom questioned at public hearing

Sugar mills barred from clearing production sans digital monitoring

Balochistan coast: Pakistan receives first-ever US crude oil shipment

Sindh enforces higher agriculture income tax rates from July 1

Pakistan’s Sapphire Fibres to invest additional $2.5mn in US subsidiary

POL products: Govt mulling up to Rs2.34/litre hike from Nov 1st

Maryam urges US investors to invest in Punjab

OGDC announces highest Q1 dividend in its history

Read more stories