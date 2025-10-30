Japanese rubber futures gain

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures gained on Wednesday, tracking the Nikkei, although a firmer yen and auto supply concerns weighed. The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for April delivery gained 2.4 yen, or 0.77 percent, to 314.9 yen(USD2.09) per kg.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for January delivery rose 240 yuan, or 1.56 percent, to 15,625 yuan (USD2,193.60) per metric ton.

The most-active December butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE fell 75 yuan, or 0.69 percent, to 10,795 yuan per metric ton. Japan’s Nikkei jumped more than 2 percent to hit another record on a fresh wave of optimism over artificial intelligence. Still, the dollar edged down to 152.05 yen, declining for a second consecutive day ahead of the Bank of Japan’s rate decision on Thursday.

A stronger currency makes yen-denominated assets less affordable to overseas buyers. Oil prices eased on concerns over Russian sanctions and a potential OPEC+ output increase capped gains. Natural rubber often takes direction from oil prices as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil. Meanwhile, automakers may be forced to halt operations in Brazil within two to three weeks if the global chips shortage persists, an official said on Tuesday.

This follows Beijing’s decision to block Nexperia from exporting its products from China after the Dutch government took control of the automotive chipmaker.

Automobile sales could influence the intensity of vehicle manufacturing, which involves using rubber-made tyres. The front-month rubber contract on the Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for November delivery last traded at 175.9 US cents per kg, up 1.1percent.