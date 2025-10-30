WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Oct 29, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 28-Oct-25 27-Oct-25 24-Oct-25 23-Oct-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.103186 0.103063 0.103076 0.103119
Euro 0.852074 0.853181 0.852517 0.851529
Japanese yen 0.00480428 0.00479193 0.00481044 0.00482602
U.K. pound 0.975013 0.978482 0.977583 0.979593
U.S. dollar 0.732652 0.732973 0.734169 0.73452
Algerian dinar 0.0056392 0.00563489 0.00564157 0.00564427
Australian dollar 0.480913 0.478851 0.477357 0.47641
Botswana pula 0.055242 0.0552662 0.0551361 0.0550155
Brazilian real 0.136398 0.136485 0.136442
Brunei dollar 0.565754 0.565137 0.565059
Canadian dollar 0.523739 0.523883 0.52492
Chilean peso 0.000780921 0.000776891 0.000776619 0.000772805
Czech koruna 0.0350288 0.0350305
Danish krone 0.114078 0.114224 0.114129 0.114003
Indian rupee 0.00829768 0.00832321 0.00837081 0.00835181
Israeli New Shekel 0.224809 0.223152 0.221976
Korean won 0.00051145 0.000510391 0.000511046 0.000513614
Kuwaiti dinar 2.39938 2.39886 2.40393
Malaysian ringgit 0.174399 0.173938 0.173706 0.173645
Mauritian rupee 0.0160364 0.0160125 0.0160124 0.0160252
Mexican peso 0.0398589 0.0399118 0.0399124
New Zealand dollar 0.423253 0.422624 0.421688
Norwegian krone 0.0732432 0.0733479 0.0733758 0.073516
Omani rial 1.90547 1.9063 1.91033
Peruvian sol 0.217018 0.217049 0.216378 0.216353
Philippine peso 0.0124841 0.012501 0.0125268 0.0125903
Polish zloty 0.201682 0.201394 0.201247 0.201134
Qatari riyal 0.201278 0.201366 0.201791
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.195374 0.195459 0.195872
Singapore dollar 0.565754 0.565137 0.565059
Swedish krona 0.0780216 0.0781874 0.0781838 0.0779839
Swiss franc 0.922039 0.921631 0.92186 0.91999
Thai baht 0.0224823 0.0224302 0.0223934
Trinidadian dollar 0.108483 0.108639
U.A.E. dirham 0.199497 0.200005
Uruguayan peso 0.018397 0.0183942 0.0184275
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments