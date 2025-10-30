WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Oct 29, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 28-Oct-25 27-Oct-25 24-Oct-25 23-Oct-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103186 0.103063 0.103076 0.103119 Euro 0.852074 0.853181 0.852517 0.851529 Japanese yen 0.00480428 0.00479193 0.00481044 0.00482602 U.K. pound 0.975013 0.978482 0.977583 0.979593 U.S. dollar 0.732652 0.732973 0.734169 0.73452 Algerian dinar 0.0056392 0.00563489 0.00564157 0.00564427 Australian dollar 0.480913 0.478851 0.477357 0.47641 Botswana pula 0.055242 0.0552662 0.0551361 0.0550155 Brazilian real 0.136398 0.136485 0.136442 Brunei dollar 0.565754 0.565137 0.565059 Canadian dollar 0.523739 0.523883 0.52492 Chilean peso 0.000780921 0.000776891 0.000776619 0.000772805 Czech koruna 0.0350288 0.0350305 Danish krone 0.114078 0.114224 0.114129 0.114003 Indian rupee 0.00829768 0.00832321 0.00837081 0.00835181 Israeli New Shekel 0.224809 0.223152 0.221976 Korean won 0.00051145 0.000510391 0.000511046 0.000513614 Kuwaiti dinar 2.39938 2.39886 2.40393 Malaysian ringgit 0.174399 0.173938 0.173706 0.173645 Mauritian rupee 0.0160364 0.0160125 0.0160124 0.0160252 Mexican peso 0.0398589 0.0399118 0.0399124 New Zealand dollar 0.423253 0.422624 0.421688 Norwegian krone 0.0732432 0.0733479 0.0733758 0.073516 Omani rial 1.90547 1.9063 1.91033 Peruvian sol 0.217018 0.217049 0.216378 0.216353 Philippine peso 0.0124841 0.012501 0.0125268 0.0125903 Polish zloty 0.201682 0.201394 0.201247 0.201134 Qatari riyal 0.201278 0.201366 0.201791 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.195374 0.195459 0.195872 Singapore dollar 0.565754 0.565137 0.565059 Swedish krona 0.0780216 0.0781874 0.0781838 0.0779839 Swiss franc 0.922039 0.921631 0.92186 0.91999 Thai baht 0.0224823 0.0224302 0.0223934 Trinidadian dollar 0.108483 0.108639 U.A.E. dirham 0.199497 0.200005 Uruguayan peso 0.018397 0.0183942 0.0184275 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

