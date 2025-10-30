Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Wednesday (October 29, 2025).
========================
Open Bid Rs 281.46
Open Offer Rs 282.00
========================
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Oct 29
|
280.97
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Oct 29
|
280.72
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Oct 29
|
152.42
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Oct 29
|
0.80
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Oct 29
|
1.32
|
Euro to USD / Oct 29
|
1.16
|
UK LIBOR % / Oct 29
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Oct 29
|
6,890.59
|
India Sensex / Oct 29
|
84,997.13
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Oct 29
|
51,396.85
|
Nasdaq / Oct 29
|
23,958.47
|
Hang Seng / Oct 29
|
26,526.01
|
FTSE 100 / Oct 29
|
9,756.14
|
Dow Jones / Oct 29
|
47,632
|
Germany DAX 30 / Oct 29
|
24,124.21
|
France CAC40 / Oct 29
|
8,200.88
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Oct 29
|
60.11
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Oct 29
|
15,280
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Oct 29
|
359,963
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Oct 29
|
3,937.84
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Oct 29
|
65.93
|
Petrol/Litre / Oct 30
|
263.02
|
Diesel/Litre / Oct 30
|
275.42
|Stock
|Price
|
Gulistan Sp. / Oct 29
Gulistan Spinning Mills Limited(GUSM)
|
9.43
▲ 0.95 (11.2%)
|
Chakwal Spinning / Oct 29
Chakwal Spinning Mills Limited(CWSM)
|
31.19
▲ 2.84 (10.02%)
|
B. F. Modaraba / Oct 29
B.F. Modaraba(BFMOD)
|
18.01
▲ 1.64 (10.02%)
|
Ashfaq Textile / Oct 29
Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited(ASHT)
|
26.95
▲ 2.45 (10%)
|
Flying Cement / Oct 29
Flying Cement Company Limited(FLYNG)
|
50.71
▲ 4.61 (10%)
|
Sardar Chemical / Oct 29
Sardar Chemical Industries Limited(SARC)
|
74.66
▲ 6.79 (10%)
|
S.S.Oil / Oct 29
S.S.Oil Mills Limited(SSOM)
|
421.28
▲ 38.3 (10%)
|
ZIL Limited / Oct 29
ZIL Limited(ZIL)
|
396
▲ 36 (10%)
|
Pace (Pak) Ltd. / Oct 29
Pace (Pakistan) Limited(PACE)
|
23.56
▲ 2.14 (9.99%)
|
Trust Sec.& Brok. / Oct 29
Trust Securities & Brokerage Limited(TSBL)
|
18.30
▲ 1.66 (9.98%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Ist.Capital Sec / Oct 29
First Capital Securities Corporation(FCSC)
|
8.01
▼ -0.99 (-11%)
|
GhaniGlobalGlass / Oct 29
Ghani Global Glass Limited(GGGL)
|
10.22
▼ -1.14 (-10.04%)
|
Chenab Ltd / Oct 29
Chenab Limited(CHBL)
|
15.44
▼ -1.72 (-10.02%)
|
Kohinoor Power / Oct 29
Kohinoor Power Company Limited(KOHP)
|
41.19
▼ -4.58 (-10.01%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Oct 29
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
45.79
▼ -5.09 (-10%)
|
Service Textile / Oct 29
Service Industries Textiles Limited(SERT)
|
46.70
▼ -5.19 (-10%)
|
Tariq Glass Ind. / Oct 29
Tariq Glass Industries Limited(TGL)
|
194.52
▼ -21.61 (-10%)
|
Mughal Energy / Oct 29
Mughal Energy Limited(GEM)(GEMMEL)
|
23.65
▼ -2.62 (-9.97%)
|
Dewan Mushtaq / Oct 29
Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills Limited(DMTM)
|
10.44
▼ -1.14 (-9.84%)
|
D.M. Corporation / Oct 29
D.M. Corporation Limited(DMC)
|
227.83
▼ -24.85 (-9.83%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Oct 29
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
92,996,672
▲ 0.17
|
Hascol Petrol / Oct 29
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
53,919,141
▲ 0.25
|
WorldCall Telecom / Oct 29
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
51,080,521
▲ 0.01
|
B.O.Punjab / Oct 29
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
43,969,819
▼ -0.08
|
F. Nat.Equities / Oct 29
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
39,920,133
▲ 0.01
|
Pak Elektron / Oct 29
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
37,864,718
▼ -3.48
|
Thatta Cement / Oct 29
Thatta Cement Company Limited(THCCL)
|
33,532,101
▲ 3.39
|
Ist.Capital Sec / Oct 29
First Capital Securities Corporation(FCSC)
|
28,592,886
▼ -0.99
|
Telecard Limited / Oct 29
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
27,801,306
▼ -0.58
|
Waves Corporation / Oct 29
Waves Corporation Limited(WAVES)
|
25,349,139
▲ 0.23
