Markets Print 2025-10-30

Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

Recorder Report Published 30 Oct, 2025 05:38am

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Wednesday (October 29, 2025).

========================
Open Bid       Rs 281.46
Open Offer     Rs 282.00
========================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

