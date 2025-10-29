BML 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
BOP 37.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.43%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
CPHL 85.80 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.07%)
DCL 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.37%)
DGKC 229.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-1.17%)
FCCL 51.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
FFL 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.55%)
GCIL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
HUBC 208.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
KEL 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.85%)
KOSM 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
MLCF 94.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
NBP 209.00 Increased By ▲ 7.45 (3.7%)
PAEL 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-5.97%)
PIAHCLA 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
POWER 18.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 185.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-0.9%)
PREMA 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
PRL 34.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.64%)
PTC 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
SNGP 130.50 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.44%)
SSGC 37.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.76%)
TELE 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.99%)
TPLP 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.64%)
TREET 30.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.85%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.35%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
BR100 16,593 Decreased By -143.7 (-0.86%)
BR30 52,486 Decreased By -471.3 (-0.89%)
KSE100 158,465 Decreased By -1636 (-1.02%)
KSE30 48,335 Decreased By -524.5 (-1.07%)
Oct 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Army captain, 5 soldiers martyred; 6 terrorists killed in Kurram IBO: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 10:30pm

A Pakistan Army captain and five soldiers were martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted in the Dogar area on reports regarding the presence of militants associated with an Indian proxy group, “Fitna al Khwarij.”

During the exchange of fire, security forces killed seven militants. However, six personnel, including Captain Noman Saleem, embraced martyrdom while fighting gallantly, the ISPR said.

3 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

The martyred soldiers were identified as Havildar Amjad Ali (39, Swabi), Naik Waqas Ahmad (36, Rawalpindi), Sepoy Aijaz Ali (23, Shikarpur), Sepoy Muhammad Waleed (23, Jhelum), and Sepoy Muhammad Shahbaz (32, Khairpur).

The ISPR said a sanitisation operation was underway to clear the area of any remaining terrorists.

It added that Pakistan’s security forces remain resolute in their counterterrorism campaign under the “Azm-e-Istehkam” initiative, aimed at eliminating foreign-sponsored terrorism and restoring lasting peace in the country.

ISPR terrorists killed terrorism in Pakistan Azm e Istehkam terrorism in Balochistan Five soldiers martyred

Comments

200 characters

Army captain, 5 soldiers martyred; 6 terrorists killed in Kurram IBO: ISPR

Trump says he averted Pakistan, India clash with 250% tariff warning

Pakistan’s glacier-fed rivers to benefit from $250mn GCF funding

13 injured in grenade attack in Dera Murad Jamali; train targeted in Nasirabad

Israel says it will uphold Gaza ceasefire as strikes kill 104 people

Pakistan condemns Israel’s violations of Gaza peace agreement

Khawaja Asif says Pakistan has ‘borne treachery too long’, warns Kabul of retaliation to any terrorist attack

Rupee records slight uptick against US dollar

HBL extends title sponsorship of Pakistan Super League for two more seasons

Pakistan Customs seizes millions in smuggled silver

Read more stories