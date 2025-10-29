Donald Trump Hails Field Marshal Asim Munir, Calls Him ‘A Great Fighter!’

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Oct 29
|
280.97
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Oct 29
|
280.72
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Oct 29
|
152.36
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Oct 29
|
0.79
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Oct 29
|
1.32
|
Euro to USD / Oct 29
|
1.16
|
UK LIBOR % / Oct 28
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Oct 28
|
6,890.89
|
Nasdaq / Oct 28
|
23,827.49
|
Dow Jones / Oct 28
|
47,706.37
|
India Sensex / Oct 29
|
84,936.57
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Oct 29
|
51,297.45
|
Hang Seng / Oct 29
|
26,346.14
|
FTSE 100 / Oct 29
|
9,736.13
|
Germany DAX 30 / Oct 29
|
24,312.07
|
France CAC40 / Oct 29
|
8,220.74
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Oct 28
|
15,280
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Oct 28
|
356,963
|
Petrol/Litre / Oct 29
|
263.02
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Oct 29
|
60.15
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Oct 29
|
3,967.94
|
Diesel/Litre / Oct 29
|
275.42
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Oct 29
|
64.97
|Stock
|Price
|
Chakwal Spinning / Oct 29
Chakwal Spinning Mills Limited(CWSM)
|
31.19
▲ 2.84 (10.02%)
|
Ashfaq Textile / Oct 29
Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited(ASHT)
|
26.95
▲ 2.45 (10%)
|
Flying Cement / Oct 29
Flying Cement Company Limited(FLYNG)
|
50.71
▲ 4.61 (10%)
|
Sardar Chemical / Oct 29
Sardar Chemical Industries Limited(SARC)
|
74.66
▲ 6.79 (10%)
|
ZIL Limited / Oct 29
ZIL Limited(ZIL)
|
396
▲ 36 (10%)
|
Trust Sec.& Brok. / Oct 29
Trust Securities & Brokerage Limited(TSBL)
|
18.30
▲ 1.66 (9.98%)
|
Chashma / Oct 29
Chashma Sugar Mills Limited(CHAS)
|
74.99
▲ 6.59 (9.63%)
|
Aisha Steel (CPS) / Oct 29
Aisha Steel Mills Limited (CPS)(ASLCPS)
|
159.50
▲ 13.99 (9.61%)
|
Olympia Mills / Oct 29
Olympia Mills Limited(OML)
|
48.49
▲ 4.02 (9.04%)
|
Saif Textile / Oct 29
Saif Textile Mills Limited(SAIF)
|
23.90
▲ 1.9 (8.64%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Chenab Ltd / Oct 29
Chenab Limited(CHBL)
|
15.44
▼ -1.72 (-10.02%)
|
Mughal Energy / Oct 29
Mughal Energy Limited(GEM)(GEMMEL)
|
23.64
▼ -2.63 (-10.01%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Oct 29
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
45.79
▼ -5.09 (-10%)
|
Service Textile / Oct 29
Service Industries Textiles Limited(SERT)
|
46.70
▼ -5.19 (-10%)
|
Dewan Mushtaq / Oct 29
Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills Limited(DMTM)
|
10.44
▼ -1.14 (-9.84%)
|
Shadman Cotton / Oct 29
Shadman Cotton Mills Limited(SHCM)
|
49.35
▼ -5.19 (-9.52%)
|
GhaniGlobalGlass / Oct 29
Ghani Global Glass Limited(GGGL)
|
10.31
▼ -1.05 (-9.24%)
|
Prosperity Weav / Oct 29
Prosperity Weaving Mills Limited(PRWM)
|
43
▼ -4.26 (-9.01%)
|
Tariq Glass Ind. / Oct 29
Tariq Glass Industries Limited(TGL)
|
197.90
▼ -18.23 (-8.43%)
|
Kohinoor Power / Oct 29
Kohinoor Power Company Limited(KOHP)
|
42.03
▼ -3.74 (-8.17%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Oct 29
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
44,891,121
▲ 0.15
|
Thatta Cement / Oct 29
Thatta Cement Company Limited(THCCL)
|
26,197,321
▲ 2.94
|
WorldCall Telecom / Oct 29
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
22,996,910
▼ -0.02
|
B.O.Punjab / Oct 29
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
18,096,281
▲ 0.16
|
Pace (Pak) Ltd. / Oct 29
Pace (Pakistan) Limited(PACE)
|
17,973,282
▲ 1.7
|
Hascol Petrol / Oct 29
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
17,431,040
▲ 0.13
|
Pak Elektron / Oct 29
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
14,402,058
▼ -3.07
|
Ist.Capital Sec / Oct 29
First Capital Securities Corporation(FCSC)
|
13,196,904
▼ -0.59
|
Treet Corp / Oct 29
Treet Corporation Limited(TREET)
|
11,174,478
▼ -0.91
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Oct 29
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
10,780,512
▲ 0.07
Comments