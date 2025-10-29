BML 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
BOP 37.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.43%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
CPHL 85.80 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.07%)
DCL 13.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.37%)
DGKC 229.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-1.17%)
FCCL 51.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.44%)
FFL 18.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.55%)
GCIL 31.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.07%)
HUBC 208.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
KEL 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.85%)
KOSM 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.36%)
LOTCHEM 25.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
MLCF 94.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
NBP 209.00 Increased By ▲ 7.45 (3.7%)
PAEL 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-5.97%)
PIAHCLA 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
POWER 18.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 185.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-0.9%)
PREMA 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.07%)
PRL 34.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.64%)
PTC 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.34%)
SNGP 130.50 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.44%)
SSGC 37.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.76%)
TELE 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.99%)
TPLP 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.64%)
TREET 30.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.85%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.35%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
BR100 16,615 Decreased By -121.9 (-0.73%)
BR30 52,550 Decreased By -406.9 (-0.77%)
KSE100 158,465 Decreased By -1636 (-1.02%)
KSE30 48,335 Decreased By -524.5 (-1.07%)
Oct 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Selling continues at PSX, KSE-100 settles 1,600 points lower

BR Web Desk Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 04:05pm

Selling continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as investor sentiments remained negative after talks between Islamabad and Kabul failed to bring any solution, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index settling with a loss of over 1,600 points on Wednesday.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 158,465.05, a decrease of 1,635.97 points or 1.02%.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said early on Wednesday that the latest round of talks between Islamabad and Kabul in Istanbul failed to bring about any workable solution as “the Afghan side kept deviating from the core issue and evaded the key point”.

The talks in Istanbul began on Saturday after the worst border fighting since the Taliban’s 2021 takeover of Kabul.

On Tuesday, PSX witnessed a sharp and broad-based sell-off as heavy institutional offloading and profit-taking drove the index into a steep decline. The KSE-100 Index plunged by 2,062.78 points, or 1.27%, to close at 160,101.03.

Internationally, Asian shares got a lift from Wall Street on Wednesday thanks to a fresh wave of optimism over artificial intelligence, as investors braced for a busy day headlined by the Federal Reserve’s decision and earnings from technology heavyweights.

The prospect of lower US rates this week supported bonds, while the dollar sustained losses as investors bet Wednesday’s expected Fed cut would not be the last for the year.

Overnight, Wall Street closed at record highs after upbeat news from Nvidia and Microsoft, with the former announcing $500 billion in bookings for its AI chips and that it would build seven supercomputers for the US Department of Energy.

Microsoft meanwhile, reached a deal allowing OpenAI to restructure into a public benefit corporation while giving the software giant a stake of 27% in the ChatGPT maker.

That helped propel stocks in Asia higher, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rising 0.16% while Japan’s Nikkei jumped more than 1% to hit another record.

South Korea’s Kospi similarly scaled an all-time high, helped by strong earnings and a bullish outlook from SK Hynix, an Nvidia supplier.

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE KSE30 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kse 100 KSE 100 companies KSE index PSX stocks PSX notices KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high

Comments

200 characters

Selling continues at PSX, KSE-100 settles 1,600 points lower

Pakistan’s glacier-fed rivers to benefit from $250mn GCF funding

Khawaja Asif says Pakistan has ‘borne treachery too long’, warns Kabul of retaliation to any terrorist attack

Rupee records slight uptick against US dollar

Pakistan Customs seizes millions in smuggled silver

Fauji Fertilizer eyes coal gasification to replace natural gas, utilize Pakistan’s domestic coal

Gold price per tola climbs Rs3,500 in Pakistan

Istanbul talks fail as Afghan side evades core issue, says Tarar

Meta explores collaboration with Pakistan in AI, digital trade, and e-commerce

Pakistan’s exports as share of GDP shrinking: World Bank

Read more stories