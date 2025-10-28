BML 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
BOP 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.58%)
CNERGY 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.75%)
DCL 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.74%)
DGKC 234.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.17%)
FCCL 53.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.49%)
FFL 19.09 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.74%)
GCIL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.8%)
HUBC 211.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-0.71%)
KEL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.96%)
KOSM 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.86%)
LOTCHEM 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-6.26%)
MLCF 96.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.07%)
NBP 205.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.09%)
PAEL 52.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.4%)
PIAHCLA 25.87 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.37%)
PIBTL 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
POWER 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.29%)
PPL 189.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.01%)
PREMA 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
PRL 35.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.9%)
PTC 36.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.92%)
SNGP 130.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.52%)
SSGC 38.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.7%)
TPLP 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.69%)
TREET 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.2%)
TRG 72.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.98%)
WTL 1.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.59%)
BR100 16,699 Decreased By -320.3 (-1.88%)
BR30 52,845 Decreased By -1325.8 (-2.45%)
KSE100 159,911 Decreased By -2252.4 (-1.39%)
KSE30 48,788 Decreased By -630.2 (-1.28%)
Oct 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to launch new Economic Cooperation Framework

BR Web Desk Published 28 Oct, 2025 03:57pm

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to launch an Economic Cooperation Framework between the two allies.

In a joint statement with Saudi Arabia issued on Tuesday, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that the agreement was made between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“This framework is based on the two countries’ shared economic interests and reaffirms their mutual desire to strengthen trade and investment relations to serve their common interests,” the statement said.

PM, MbS agree to deepen trade and investment ties

The statement further said that as part of the framework, several strategic and high-impact projects will be discussed in the economic, trade, investment, and development fields that will contribute to strengthening cooperation between the two governments.

It will also enhance the pivotal role of the private sector and increase trade exchange between the two countries.

“Priority sectors include energy, industry, mining, information technology, tourism, agriculture, and food security,” read the statement.

The press release added that both countries are currently studying several joint economic projects, including signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the electricity interconnection project between the Kingdom and Pakistan, in addition to signing an MoU for cooperation in the field of energy between the two nations.

“This framework represents an extension of both countries’ efforts to strengthen their fraternal relations and reaffirms their shared vision toward building a sustainable partnership across various economic, trade, and investment fields in a manner that fulfils the aspirations of their leadership and the brotherly peoples of both nations, and serves their mutual interests.

The leaders of the two countries also look forward to convening the meeting of the Saudi Pakistani Supreme Coordination Council.“

The agreement comes amid PM Shehbaz’s visit to the kingdom to attend the Ninth Future Investment Initiative (FII9).

The FII9 will convene global leaders, investors, policymakers, and innovators to explore the theme ‘The Key to Prosperity: Unlocking New Frontiers of Growth’.

Shehbaz Sharif Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pak saudi arabia

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to launch new Economic Cooperation Framework

PSX sees choppy trading, KSE-100 sheds over 2,000 points amid profit-taking

Rupee slips back below 281 against US dollar

No resolution as Afghanistan, Pakistan end peace talks in Istanbul, sources say

Gold price per tola falls Rs14,000 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s leading conglomerate warns of rising competition from Chinese auto brands

PSO profit surges over 500% in 1QFY26 despite lower revenue

Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 19% in 1QFY26

Trump praises Japan’s ‘great’ female leader in talks on trade, critical minerals

Indus Motor profit after tax jumps 32% in 1QFY26

Read more stories