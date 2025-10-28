Gold price per tola falls Rs14,000 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan continued to decrease on Tuesday in line with their loss in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs416,362 after a decline of Rs14,000 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs356,963 after it lost Rs12,003.

On Monday, gold price per tola reached Rs430,362 after a decline of Rs3,300 during the day.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold saw a decrease today. The rate was at $3,940 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a loss of $140, as per APGJSA.

Moreover, silver price per tola also decreased by Rs173 to reach Rs4,924.

Additionally, international gold prices regained some lost ground on Tuesday, rising above the $4,000-per-ounce level as a weaker dollar and expectations of further Federal Reserve rate cuts outweighed pressure from signs of a thaw in U.S.-China trade tensions.

Spot gold was up 0.7% at $4,009.39 per ounce, as of 0141 GMT, after dropping more than 3% on Monday to its lowest level since October 10. U.S. gold futures for December delivery rose 0.1% to $4,022.10 per ounce.