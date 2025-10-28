BML 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.25%)
BOP 38.16 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.76%)
CNERGY 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
CPHL 87.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
DCL 14.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
DGKC 236.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.21%)
FCCL 53.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.07%)
FFL 18.94 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.53%)
GCIL 32.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.57%)
HUBC 212.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.59%)
KEL 5.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.92%)
KOSM 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.11%)
LOTCHEM 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.98%)
MLCF 97.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.9%)
NBP 206.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.36%)
PAEL 53.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.13%)
PIAHCLA 25.66 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
PIBTL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.29%)
POWER 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
PPL 192.50 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.2%)
PREMA 39.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.3%)
PRL 35.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
PTC 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.67%)
SNGP 132.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2%)
SSGC 39.49 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.13%)
TELE 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-7.68%)
TPLP 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
TREET 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.3%)
TRG 72.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.15%)
WTL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.05%)
BR100 16,996 Decreased By -22.8 (-0.13%)
BR30 54,013 Decreased By -157.4 (-0.29%)
KSE100 162,178 Increased By 14.2 (0.01%)
KSE30 49,464 Increased By 45.2 (0.09%)
Markets

PSX rebounds, gains nearly 1,200 points after SBP maintains status quo

BR Web Desk Published October 28, 2025 Updated October 28, 2025 10:35am

After days of selling pressure, buying momentum returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in line with market expectations, kept the policy rate unchanged. The benchmark KSE-100 Index gained nearly 1,200 points during the opening minutes of trading on Tuesday.

At 9:35am, the benchmark index was hovering at 163,359.39, a gain of 1,195.58 points or 0.74%.

Buying interest was observed in key sectors including cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refinery. Index-heavy stocks, including HUBCO, POL, PPL, SSGC, MCB, MEBL and UBL, traded in the green.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Monday decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 11%. The committee noted that headline inflation rose significantly to 5.6% in September, whereas core inflation remained unchanged at 7.3%.

“The MPC assessed that the impact of the recent floods on the broader economy appears to be somewhat lower than anticipated at the time of its previous meeting,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expected to hold its board meeting by December 2025 to approve the release of the next $1.2 billion tranche to Pakistan.

On Monday, PSX began the rollover week on a bearish note as widespread selling pressure, profit-taking, and cautious investor sentiment drove the index sharply lower. The benchmark KSE-100 Index fell by 1,140.32 points, or 0.7%, to close at 162,163.81 points.

Internationally, Asian shares consolidated recent hefty gains on Tuesday as hopes for an easing in global trade tensions kept risk appetites keen, while the bull run in tech stocks counted on a bumper round of big-cap earnings this week.

The likelihood of lower borrowing costs in the United States and Canada this week supported bonds, while the dollar paused to see just how dovish the Federal Reserve might be on the outlook.

Meanwhile, safe-haven gold huddled around $4,000 an ounce, as a drop of 9% in five sessions squeezed leveraged money out of a very crowded trade.

Several Asian share markets have also hit all-time highs and were overdue for a breather.

The Nikkei eased 0.2%, having surged 2.5% on Monday as a rally in all things tech lifted it to gains of almost 27% so far this year.

Japan’s new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met U.S. President Donald Trump in Tokyo to discuss defence ties, trade and a package of U.S. investments in a $550 billion deal struck earlier this year.

South Korean stocks slipped 1.4%, giving back just some of Monday’s 2.6% jump. Sentiment was aided by data showing the economy outpaced forecasts in the third quarter, led by strength in consumption and exports.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.1%, while Chinese blue chips were little changed.

This is an intra-day update

