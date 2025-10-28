BML 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.51%)
BOP 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.85%)
CNERGY 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.17%)
CPHL 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.59%)
DCL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.6%)
DGKC 235.45 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.24%)
FCCL 53.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.17%)
FFL 18.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.75%)
GCIL 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
HUBC 210.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-1.05%)
KEL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.96%)
KOSM 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.58%)
MLCF 96.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.48%)
NBP 204.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.63%)
PAEL 53.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.15%)
PIAHCLA 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
POWER 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
PPL 190.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.62%)
PREMA 39.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.73%)
PRL 35.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
PTC 36.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
SNGP 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.37%)
SSGC 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
TELE 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.44%)
TPLP 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
TREET 33.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.57%)
TRG 72.47 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.36%)
WTL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.65%)
BR100 17,002 Decreased By -17.1 (-0.1%)
BR30 53,978 Decreased By -192.4 (-0.36%)
KSE100 162,183 Increased By 19.6 (0.01%)
KSE30 49,454 Increased By 35.2 (0.07%)
Oct 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil edges down as OPEC output plans offset US-China trade optimism

  • Brent crude futures fell 3 cents to $65.59 a barrel
Reuters Published October 28, 2025 Updated October 28, 2025 11:48am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Oil prices edged lower Tuesday as OPEC’s plan to raise output offset optimism about a potential US–China trade deal, while investors also weighed how effective sanctions on Russia would be.

Brent crude futures fell 3 cents to $65.59 a barrel at 0359 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 5 cents at $61.26.

“Traders weighed up progress in US-China trade talks and the broader outlook for supply,” ANZ said in a morning note.

Acting as a headwind for prices, OPEC+, which groups the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, is leaning towards another modest output boost in December, four sources familiar with the talks said.

Having curbed production for several years in a bid to support the oil market, the group started reversing those cuts in April.

Supporting the market is the prospect of a trade deal between the US and China, the world’s two biggest oil consumers, with President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping due to meet on Thursday in South Korea.

Beijing hopes Washington can meet it halfway to “prepare for high-level interactions” between the two countries, Foreign Minister Wang Yi told US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a phone call on Monday.

Last week, Brent and WTI registered their biggest weekly gains since June, after Trump imposed Ukraine-related sanctions on Russia for the first time in his second term, targeting oil companies Lukoil and Rosneft.

Following the sanctions, Russia’s second-largest oil producer, Lukoil said on Monday it would sell its international assets.

This is the most consequential action so far by a Russian company in the wake of Western sanctions over Russia’s war in Ukraine, which started in February 2022.

Sanctions on oil-exporting countries could push up crude prices, but the effect will be limited because of surplus capacity, International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol said on Tuesday.

Market participants broadly viewed the sanctions as having a short-term impact.

Any medium- to long-term supply losses looked limited, Haitong Securities said in a note, and oversupply would likely put pressure on prices.

OPEC+ OPEC Oil prices WTI WTI crude Brent crude oil prices WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil edges down as OPEC output plans offset US-China trade optimism

PSX rebounds, gains nearly 1,200 points after SBP maintains status quo

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

Afghanistan-Pakistan peace talks in Istanbul end without resolution, Afghan media, Pakistan security source say

Gold price per tola falls Rs14,000 in Pakistan

Pakistan’s leading conglomerate warns of rising competition from Chinese auto brands

Amazon targets as many as 30,000 corporate job cuts, sources say

IMF may approve USD1.2bn tranche by Dec

Revised buyback rates for net metering: PM directs PD to verify new tariff in sync with Nepra

Lucky Cement’s earnings jump 19% in 1QFY26

Read more stories