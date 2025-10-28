BML 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.05%)
3rd CNS All Pakistan Squash Championship inaugurated

Recorder Report Published October 28, 2025 Updated October 28, 2025 06:07am

KARACHI: The 3rd Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) All Pakistan Squash Championship 2025 kicked off with an impressive opening ceremony at the Roshan Khan-Jahangir Khan (RKJK) Squash Complex in Karachi on Sunday. Commander Karachi, Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and formally declared the championship open.

The week-long tournament, scheduled from October 27 to November 2, 2025, will feature a total of 15 matches, with the participation of 32 male and 16 female players from across the country.

In his welcome address, Tournament Director Commodore Mudassar Khurshid extended a warm welcome to the distinguished guests, players, and sponsors. He lauded the Pakistan Navy’s continued role in promoting sports and providing a platform for national athletes to display their professional skills. Commodore Khurshid highlighted that the championship aims to nurture emerging squash talent, revive Pakistan’s historic dominance in the sport, and strengthen gender inclusivity by featuring a women’s category.

He noted that the inclusion of female players reflects the Pakistan Navy’s commitment to ensuring equal opportunities in sports, while fostering a culture of health, competition, and excellence.

Pakistan Navy’s association with squash dates back to the early years of independence, beginning with a single court at Manora. This legacy evolved into the Roshan Khan-Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, inaugurated in 1991. The facility now houses five international-standard courts, including a state-of-the-art four-sided glass court added in 2023, positioning it among the country’s premier venues for the sport.

The opening ceremony was attended by a large number of civil and military dignitaries, senior squash players, sponsors, and members of the media fraternity.

