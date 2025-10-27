PM Shehbaz Sharif meets Saudi Crown Prince and PM Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Oct 27
|
281.01
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Oct 27
|
280.76
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Oct 27
|
153.05
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Oct 27
|
0.80
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Oct 27
|
1.33
|
Euro to USD / Oct 27
|
1.16
|
UK LIBOR % / Oct 24
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Oct 24
|
6,791.69
|
Nasdaq / Oct 24
|
23,204.87
|
Dow Jones / Oct 24
|
47,207.12
|
India Sensex / Oct 27
|
84,747.67
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Oct 27
|
50,437.59
|
Hang Seng / Oct 27
|
26,404.17
|
FTSE 100 / Oct 27
|
9,643.55
|
Germany DAX 30 / Oct 27
|
24,261.86
|
France CAC40 / Oct 27
|
8,221.82
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Oct 24
|
15,280
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Oct 24
|
370,252
|
Petrol/Litre / Oct 27
|
263.02
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Oct 27
|
61.91
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Oct 27
|
4,081.41
|
Diesel/Litre / Oct 27
|
275.42
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Oct 27
|
64.99
|Stock
|Price
|
Abdullah Shah / Oct 27
Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited(AGSML)
|
9.26
▲ 1 (12.11%)
|
Ist.Capital Sec / Oct 27
First Capital Securities Corporation(FCSC)
|
10
▲ 1 (11.11%)
|
First Fid. Leasing / Oct 27
First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba(FFLM)
|
8.60
▲ 0.79 (10.12%)
|
Trust Sec.& Brok. / Oct 27
Trust Securities & Brokerage Limited(TSBL)
|
15.13
▲ 1.38 (10.04%)
|
F. Nat.Equities / Oct 27
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
16.23
▲ 1.48 (10.03%)
|
Dandot Cement / Oct 27
Dandot Cement Company Limited(DNCC)
|
17.66
▲ 1.61 (10.03%)
|
Grays Leasing / Oct 27
Grays Leasing Limited(GRYL)
|
38.69
▲ 3.52 (10.01%)
|
Kohinoor Power / Oct 27
Kohinoor Power Company Limited(KOHP)
|
45.07
▲ 4.1 (10.01%)
|
Pace (Pak) Ltd. / Oct 27
Pace (Pakistan) Limited(PACE)
|
23.63
▲ 2.15 (10.01%)
|
Air Link Com. / Oct 27
Air Link Communication Limited(AIRLINK)
|
185.99
▲ 16.91 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Service Textile / Oct 27
Service Industries Textiles Limited(SERT)
|
57.65
▼ -6.41 (-10.01%)
|
Unicap Modaraba / Oct 27
Unicap Modaraba(UCAPM)
|
7.05
▼ -0.77 (-9.85%)
|
Ideal Spinning / Oct 27
Ideal Spinning Mills Limited(IDSM)
|
24.91
▼ -2.68 (-9.71%)
|
D.M. Corporation / Oct 27
D.M. Corporation Limited(DMC)
|
230
▼ -24.33 (-9.57%)
|
Tri-Star Mutual / Oct 27
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited(TSMF)
|
15.90
▼ -1.54 (-8.83%)
|
Mughal Energy / Oct 27
Mughal Energy Limited(GEM)(GEMMEL)
|
24
▼ -2.27 (-8.64%)
|
Bankislami Pak. / Oct 27
BankIslami Pakistan Limited(BIPL)
|
31.04
▼ -2.83 (-8.36%)
|
Karam Ceramics / Oct 27
Karam Ceramics Limited(KCL)
|
156
▼ -14 (-8.24%)
|
Premier Sugar / Oct 27
The Premier Sugar Mills(PMRS)
|
310
▼ -27.52 (-8.15%)
|
Ittehad Chem. / Oct 27
Ittehad Chemicals Limted(ICL)
|
144
▼ -12.68 (-8.09%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Oct 27
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
142,196,377
▼ -0.01
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Oct 27
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
114,658,256
▲ 0.25
|
B.O.Punjab / Oct 27
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
50,082,310
▲ 0.5
|
Ist.Capital Sec / Oct 27
First Capital Securities Corporation(FCSC)
|
42,860,895
▲ 1
|
Treet Corp / Oct 27
Treet Corporation Limited(TREET)
|
36,676,451
▲ 1.63
|
F. Nat.Equities / Oct 27
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
26,734,146
▲ 1.48
|
The Searle Co. / Oct 27
The Searle Company Limited(SEARL)
|
21,314,572
▲ 5.14
|
Telecard Limited / Oct 27
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
15,600,330
▼ -0.23
|
Pace (Pak) Ltd. / Oct 27
Pace (Pakistan) Limited(PACE)
|
15,203,774
▲ 2.15
|
Colony Tex.Mills Ltd / Oct 27
Colony Textile Mills Limited(CTM)
|
12,952,670
▲ 0.01
Comments