BML 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.64%)
BOP 37.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.05%)
CNERGY 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
CPHL 88.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.88%)
DCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.87%)
DGKC 234.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.12%)
FCCL 54.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.72%)
FFL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.24%)
GCIL 31.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
HUBC 213.54 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.17%)
KEL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.8%)
KOSM 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
LOTCHEM 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.81%)
MLCF 97.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.3%)
NBP 205.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.01%)
PAEL 54.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.77%)
PIAHCLA 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3%)
PIBTL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.28%)
POWER 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.2%)
PPL 192.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-1.39%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.78%)
PRL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
PTC 38.08 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.55%)
SNGP 134.92 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.26%)
SSGC 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.56%)
TELE 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.38%)
TPLP 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
TREET 33.66 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.18%)
TRG 71.66 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.32%)
WTL 1.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 17,025 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.65%)
BR30 54,183 Decreased By -381.9 (-0.7%)
KSE100 162,164 Decreased By -1140.3 (-0.7%)
KSE30 49,419 Decreased By -423.9 (-0.85%)
Oct 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

Govt, PPP on same page over privatisation, says Kayani

Published 27 Oct, 2025 03:50pm
Govt, PPP on same page over privatisation, says Kayani

Comments

200 characters

Govt, PPP on same page over privatisation, says Kayani

Stocks remain subdued ahead of MPC meeting, KSE-100 sheds over 1,100 points

Meta, Pakistan IT ministry launch Urdu version for Meta AI

Rupee sees slight improvement against US dollar

Pakistan, Bangladesh ‘recognise’ importance of strengthening bilateral defence, security cooperation

PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend FII9 summit

Govt, PPP on same page over privatisation, says Kayani

Pakistan eye strong start in T20I series against South Africa

Pakistan-Afghanistan peace talks enter third day as Trump again offers help

Gold price per tola falls Rs3,300 in Pakistan

Precision Engineering Complex carved out of PIA Holding, transferred to Pakistan Air Force entity

Read more stories