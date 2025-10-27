PM Shehbaz Sharif departs for Riyadh, KSA to attend the 9th Edition of Future Investment Initiative

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Oct 27
|
281.01
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Oct 27
|
280.76
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Oct 27
|
153.05
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Oct 27
|
0.80
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Oct 27
|
1.33
|
Euro to USD / Oct 27
|
1.16
|
UK LIBOR % / Oct 24
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Oct 24
|
6,791.69
|
Nasdaq / Oct 24
|
23,204.87
|
FTSE 100 / Oct 24
|
9,645.62
|
Dow Jones / Oct 24
|
47,207.12
|
Germany DAX 30 / Oct 24
|
24,239.89
|
France CAC40 / Oct 24
|
8,225.63
|
India Sensex / Oct 27
|
84,747.67
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Oct 27
|
50,437.59
|
Hang Seng / Oct 27
|
26,404.17
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Oct 24
|
15,280
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Oct 24
|
370,252
|
Petrol/Litre / Oct 27
|
263.02
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Oct 27
|
61.91
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Oct 27
|
4,081.41
|
Diesel/Litre / Oct 27
|
275.42
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Oct 27
|
64.99
|Stock
|Price
|
Dewan Sugar / Oct 27
Dewan Sugar Mills Limited(DWSM)
|
8.29
▲ 1 (13.72%)
|
First Capital Equities / Oct 27
First Capital Equities Limited(FCEL)
|
7.41
▲ 0.69 (10.27%)
|
Trust Sec.& Brok. / Oct 27
Trust Securities & Brokerage Limited(TSBL)
|
15.13
▲ 1.38 (10.04%)
|
F. Nat.Equities / Oct 27
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
16.23
▲ 1.48 (10.03%)
|
Dandot Cement / Oct 27
Dandot Cement Company Limited(DNCC)
|
17.66
▲ 1.61 (10.03%)
|
Pace (Pak) Ltd. / Oct 27
Pace (Pakistan) Limited(PACE)
|
23.63
▲ 2.15 (10.01%)
|
Fecto Cement / Oct 27
Fecto Cement Limited(FECTC)
|
108.42
▲ 9.86 (10%)
|
Gharibwal Cement / Oct 27
Gharibwal Cement Limited(GWLC)
|
64.24
▲ 5.84 (10%)
|
Tata Textile / Oct 27
Tata Textile Mills Limited(TATM)
|
156.72
▲ 14.25 (10%)
|
Thatta Cement / Oct 27
Thatta Cement Company Limited(THCCL)
|
79.74
▲ 7.25 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Service Textile / Oct 27
Service Industries Textiles Limited(SERT)
|
57.65
▼ -6.41 (-10.01%)
|
D.M. Corporation / Oct 27
D.M. Corporation Limited(DMC)
|
229.10
▼ -25.23 (-9.92%)
|
Unicap Modaraba / Oct 27
Unicap Modaraba(UCAPM)
|
7.05
▼ -0.77 (-9.85%)
|
Ideal Spinning / Oct 27
Ideal Spinning Mills Limited(IDSM)
|
24.91
▼ -2.68 (-9.71%)
|
Tri-Star Mutual / Oct 27
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited(TSMF)
|
15.93
▼ -1.51 (-8.66%)
|
F.Credit & Inv / Oct 27
First Credit and Investment Bank Limited(FCIBL)
|
16.35
▼ -1.52 (-8.51%)
|
Premier Sugar / Oct 27
The Premier Sugar Mills(PMRS)
|
310
▼ -27.52 (-8.15%)
|
Gulistan Sp. / Oct 27
Gulistan Spinning Mills Limited(GUSM)
|
8.05
▼ -0.65 (-7.47%)
|
Bankislami Pak. / Oct 27
BankIslami Pakistan Limited(BIPL)
|
31.35
▼ -2.52 (-7.44%)
|
Saritow Spinning / Oct 27
Saritow Spinning Mills Limited(SSML)
|
17.75
▼ -1.21 (-6.38%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Oct 27
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
98,856,444
▲ 0.34
|
WorldCall Telecom / Oct 27
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
83,813,277
▼ -0.08
|
B.O.Punjab / Oct 27
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
35,385,929
▲ 0.78
|
F. Nat.Equities / Oct 27
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
26,482,434
▲ 1.48
|
Ist.Capital Sec / Oct 27
First Capital Securities Corporation(FCSC)
|
23,366,999
▲ 0.8
|
Pace (Pak) Ltd. / Oct 27
Pace (Pakistan) Limited(PACE)
|
14,298,042
▲ 2.15
|
The Searle Co. / Oct 27
The Searle Company Limited(SEARL)
|
13,530,462
▲ 5.92
|
Thatta Cement / Oct 27
Thatta Cement Company Limited(THCCL)
|
12,469,413
▲ 7.25
|
Colony Tex.Mills Ltd / Oct 27
Colony Textile Mills Limited(CTM)
|
9,988,376
▼ -0.27
|
Telecard Limited / Oct 27
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
9,970,485
▼ -0.06
