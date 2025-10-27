BML 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.64%)
BOP 37.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.05%)
CNERGY 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.03%)
CPHL 88.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.88%)
DCL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.87%)
DGKC 234.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.12%)
FCCL 54.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.72%)
FFL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.24%)
GCIL 31.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
HUBC 213.54 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.17%)
KEL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.8%)
KOSM 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
LOTCHEM 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.81%)
MLCF 97.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.3%)
NBP 205.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.01%)
PAEL 54.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.77%)
PIAHCLA 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3%)
PIBTL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.28%)
POWER 18.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.2%)
PPL 192.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-1.39%)
PREMA 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.78%)
PRL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
PTC 38.08 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.55%)
SNGP 134.92 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.26%)
SSGC 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.56%)
TELE 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.38%)
TPLP 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
TREET 33.66 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.18%)
TRG 71.66 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.32%)
WTL 1.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 17,025 Decreased By -111.6 (-0.65%)
BR30 54,183 Decreased By -381.9 (-0.7%)
KSE100 162,164 Decreased By -1140.3 (-0.7%)
KSE30 49,419 Decreased By -423.9 (-0.85%)
Markets

Stocks remain subdued ahead of MPC meeting, KSE-100 sheds over 1,100 points

BR Web Desk Published October 27, 2025 Updated October 27, 2025 03:47pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish session on Monday as investor sentiment remained cautious ahead of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index settling with a loss of over 1,100 points.

During the day, profit-taking was observed across key sectors, including energy and manufacturing, dragging the KSE-100 to an intra-day low of 161,766.61.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 162,163.81, a decline of 1,140.32 points or 0.7%.

The MPC of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will meet today (Monday) for deliberation on the key economic issues to decide on the Monetary Policy.

The PSX ended the previous week on a subdued note as early optimism over easing geopolitical tensions was overshadowed by profit-taking, weak quarterly results in the banking sector, and caution ahead of the futures rollover week.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index lost 0.3% week-on-week, closing at 163,304 points.

Globally, Asian stocks surged and the dollar meandered on Monday as signs of easing trade tensions between China and the US buoyed risk appetite, in a strong start to a week that will be headlined by central bank meetings and megacap earnings.

Top Chinese and US economic officials hashed out on Sunday the framework of a trade deal for US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to decide on later this week in their eagerly anticipated meeting in South Korea.

A trade deal would pause steeper American tariffs and Chinese rare earths export controls, helping soothe investor nerves that were frayed due to escalating trade tensions between the world’s top two economies.

That sent stocks sharply higher, with South Korea’s KOSPI and Japan’s Nikkei adding more than 2% each and crossing landmarks to record highs. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.3%.

Pakistan Stock Exchange MPC PSX KSE 100 KSE

