Stocks remain subdued ahead of MPC meeting

Selling pressure persisted at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as investors adopted a cautious approach ahead of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, which is expected to meet today, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index losing over 800 points during the opening minutes of trading on Monday.

At 9:35am, the benchmark index was hovering at 162,488.20, a decrease of 815.93 points or 0.50%.

Across-the-board selling trend was observed among the key sectors, including cement, commercial banks, feriliser, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refinery. Index-heavy stocks, including HUBCO, ARL, MARI, OGDC, PPL, POL, PSO, HBL, MCB and MEBL, traded in the red.

The MPC of State Bank of Pakistan will meet today (Monday) for deliberation on the key economic issues to decide about the Monetary Policy.

The PSX ended the previous week on a subdued note as early optimism over easing geopolitical tensions was overshadowed by profit-taking, weak quarterly results in the banking sector, and caution ahead of the futures rollover week.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index lost 0.3% week-on-week, closing at 163,304 points.

Globally, Asian stocks surged and the dollar meandered on Monday as signs of easing trade tensions between China and the US buoyed risk appetite, in a strong start to a week that will be headlined by central bank meetings and megacap earnings.

Top Chinese and US economic officials hashed out on Sunday the framework of a trade deal for US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to decide on later this week in their eagerly anticipated meeting in South Korea.

A trade deal would pause steeper American tariffs and Chinese rare earths export controls, helping soothe investor nerves that were frayed due to escalating trade tensions between the world’s top two economies.

That sent stocks sharply higher, with South Korea’s KOSPI and Japan’s Nikkei adding more than 2% each and crossing landmarks to record highs. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1.3%.

This is an intra-day update