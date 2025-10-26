PM says strength of federation depends on unity

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday underscored that the country’s strength as a federation depends on unity and consensus among the centre and provinces, saying only mutual trust, cooperation, and shared sacrifice can ensure national harmony and sustainable development.

Speaking at a ‘Balochistan Workshop’, he drew attention to the challenges faced by the people of Balochistan and underscored that inclusive development must be the bedrock of the country’s future.

PM Sharif recalled his tenure as chief minister of Punjab, and the marathon three-day meeting in Lahore ahead of the 2009 National Finance Commission (NFC) Award, when all four provincial chief ministers and their finance ministers gathered to chart a path forward. We sat without a break, he said, except when the night came – then a few hours’ rest, and back again in the morning.

NFC Award: Population-based action plan being finalised: Ahsan

He specifically recalled how the then-Balochistan chief minister, Aslam Raisani, had insisted that his province would accept the Award only if 100 per cent additional financial resources were guaranteed. “I told him that Punjab is ready to contribute whatever amount is required to meet my brother Aslam Raisani’s demand and that is what we call the true spirit of a federation, of four brothers living under one roof.

He questioned how Pakistan could now address its enduring challenges to ensure that the people of Balochistan – Baloch, Pashtun, and other communities – not only feel a sense of belonging but also see themselves as active participants in the nation’s economic progress. He emphasised that the province’s issues will stay unless the sense of shared ownership is bolstered: “Pakistan is our home and we have to put out the fire together.”

Speaking of Balochistan’s voluntary accession to Pakistan, he said its decision was “something history will always remember in golden words.”

He drew attention to the province’s untapped potential, noting that its “infinite natural resources, which run into trillions and trillions of dollars” lie “hidden and buried under tonnes of mud and mountains.”

Turning to the question of inter-provincial unity, he reminded his audience of past harmony: “Baloch people have always been very, very generous to those segments of society who either migrated to Quetta or were living there for ages. Pashtuns are of course a part of Balochistan; Punjabi migrants and other tribes have lived there too.”

“There was complete harmony and peace between the early segments of society for a very long time,” he added.

But he paused on the painful reflection that today distances and grievances have emerged. “I am not referring to any geographical division, because we are Pakistanis first, then Punjabis, Baloch, Sindhis or Pashtuns. What happened then that distance developed between us, and complaints and grievances came into existence even though terrorism had been completely eradicated in Pakistan in 2018.”

To illustrate infrastructure neglect, he recalled the notorious N-25 highway – the Karachi-Chaman route once known as the “killer highway” due to the frequent accidents in Balochistan. His government, he added, diverted savings realised from a decline in oil prices (about Rs8-10 per litre) towards development projects in Balochistan instead of passing relief to fuel consumers. “We calculated it at Rs180 billion per year. If I retain that, then this killer road can be turned into a road of peace,” he declared. The reconstruction estimate for the highway stands at Rs300-350 billion.

PM Sharif reiterated that every province of Pakistan is “one family” – a Pakistan family. “If a fire breaks out anywhere, we must work together to extinguish it,” he said, “by showing love, selflessness and sacrifice; by making peace, development and prosperity our guiding light. Only then will Pakistan become a great nation.”

He maintained that consensus among provinces is the bedrock of national strength and that the spirit of federation lies in mutual sacrifice and brotherhood. “Neglecting Balochistan over past decades is a moment for self-reflection.”

With a broad audience of federal ministers, parliamentarians, intellectuals and government officials in attendance, the prime minister held up Balochistan’s progress as inextricably linked to Pakistan’s overall prosperity.

He underscored that without a strong road network, electricity and basic services across the vast and dispersed province, education, health, employment and industry cannot flourish.

In a direct appeal to the province’s residents, he affirmed his commitment: “When I speak of Balochistan’s brothers, sisters and children, I am speaking of the entire Pakistani family.”

He urged renewal of the pledge made at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan when the NFC consensus was achieved: to make the nation the realisation of the vision of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025