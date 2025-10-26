BML 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.43%)
Print 2025-10-26

COAS, el-Sisi take stock of situation

NNI Published 26 Oct, 2025 05:51am

CAIRO: Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), called on Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, at the Itihadia Presidential Palace in Cairo.

During the meeting, both dignitaries exchanged views on bilateral relations, reaffirming the long-standing friendship between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Chief of Army Staff commended the Egyptian leadership for key role in the region’s peace and stability, while President el-Sisi expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s positive and proactive contributions to matters of importance for the World and Muslim Ummah. Both leaders underlined the importance of coordination on matters of mutual strategic interests and strengthening people-to-people contacts.

Pakistan, Egypt to enhance cooperation for regional peace and stability: COAS

The meeting further acknowledged the shared history of friendly ties and the mutual desire to further broaden cooperation in all domains especially socio-economic engagement, technology and security matters.

The meeting concluded on a warm note, with both parties expressing confidence that the strengthened economic and security dialogue would contribute significantly to peace, stability and security in Pakistan, Egypt, and the wider region.

