Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses participants at National Balochistan Workshop

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Oct 24
|
281
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Oct 24
|
280.75
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Oct 24
|
152.79
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Oct 24
|
0.80
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Oct 24
|
1.33
|
Euro to USD / Oct 24
|
1.16
|
UK LIBOR % / Oct 24
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Oct 24
|
6,791.69
|
India Sensex / Oct 24
|
84,211.88
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Oct 24
|
49,299.65
|
Nasdaq / Oct 24
|
23,204.87
|
Hang Seng / Oct 24
|
26,160.15
|
FTSE 100 / Oct 24
|
9,645.62
|
Dow Jones / Oct 24
|
47,207.12
|
Germany DAX 30 / Oct 24
|
24,239.89
|
France CAC40 / Oct 24
|
8,225.63
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Oct 24
|
61.50
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Oct 24
|
15,280
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Oct 24
|
370,252
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Oct 24
|
4,113.05
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Oct 24
|
64.20
|
Petrol/Litre / Oct 25
|
263.02
|
Diesel/Litre / Oct 25
|
275.42
|Stock
|Price
|
Colony Tex.Mills Ltd / Oct 24
Colony Textile Mills Limited(CTM)
|
7.82
▲ 1 (14.66%)
|
Premier Insurance / Oct 24
Premier Insurance Limited(PINL)
|
9.72
▲ 1 (11.47%)
|
Aruj Industries / Oct 24
Aruj Industries Limited(ARUJ)
|
10.68
▲ 1 (10.33%)
|
Beco Steel Ltd / Oct 24
Beco Steel Limited(BECO)
|
56.51
▲ 5.14 (10.01%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Oct 24
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
51.54
▲ 4.69 (10.01%)
|
UDL International / Oct 24
UDL International Limited(UDLI)
|
18.36
▲ 1.67 (10.01%)
|
Zarea Ltd / Oct 24
Zarea Limited(ZAL)
|
40.11
▲ 3.65 (10.01%)
|
First Punjab Modaraba / Oct 24
First Punjab Modaraba(FPJM)
|
11.33
▲ 1.03 (10%)
|
United Dist. / Oct 24
United Distributors Pakistan Limited(UDPL)
|
133.31
▲ 12.12 (10%)
|
Tata Textile / Oct 24
Tata Textile Mills Limited(TATM)
|
142.47
▲ 12.95 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
F.Credit & Inv / Oct 24
First Credit and Investment Bank Limited(FCIBL)
|
17.87
▼ -1.99 (-10.02%)
|
Tri-Star Mutual / Oct 24
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited(TSMF)
|
17.44
▼ -1.94 (-10.01%)
|
Service Textile / Oct 24
Service Industries Textiles Limited(SERT)
|
64.06
▼ -7.12 (-10%)
|
Bankislami Pak. / Oct 24
BankIslami Pakistan Limited(BIPL)
|
33.87
▼ -3.76 (-9.99%)
|
Kohinoor Power / Oct 24
Kohinoor Power Company Limited(KOHP)
|
40.97
▼ -4.53 (-9.96%)
|
Pakgen Power / Oct 24
Pakgen Power Limited(PKGP)
|
72.98
▼ -8.07 (-9.96%)
|
Loads Limited / Oct 24
Loads Limited(LOADS)
|
18
▼ -1.95 (-9.77%)
|
Thatta Cement / Oct 24
Thatta Cement Company Limited(THCCL)
|
72.49
▼ -7.48 (-9.35%)
|
JS Bank Ltd / Oct 24
JS Bank Limited(JSBL)
|
20.29
▼ -2.03 (-9.09%)
|
Prosperity Weav / Oct 24
Prosperity Weaving Mills Limited(PRWM)
|
47.26
▼ -4.69 (-9.03%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Oct 24
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
194,902,598
▼ -0.46
|
WorldCall Telecom / Oct 24
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
97,551,530
▼ -0.13
|
Ist.Capital Sec / Oct 24
First Capital Securities Corporation(FCSC)
|
78,088,383
▼ -0.03
|
B.O.Punjab / Oct 24
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
62,443,871
▼ -2.21
|
Telecard Limited / Oct 24
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
33,272,219
▼ -0.66
|
F. Nat.Equities / Oct 24
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
29,300,149
▲ 1.34
|
Pace (Pak) Ltd. / Oct 24
Pace (Pakistan) Limited(PACE)
|
28,501,915
▼ -0.54
|
Thatta Cement / Oct 24
Thatta Cement Company Limited(THCCL)
|
24,649,598
▼ -7.48
|
Treet Corp / Oct 24
Treet Corporation Limited(TREET)
|
20,802,227
▼ -1.37
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Oct 24
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
19,283,734
▼ -0.19
