PSX ends on bearish note on selling pressure

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) ended the week on a bearish note, with persistent selling pressure and profit-taking dragging the market lower for a second consecutive session.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index fell by 1,286.28 points, or 0.78 percent, to close at 163,304.13 points, compared with 164,590.41 points a day earlier. The index fluctuated between an intraday high of 165,025.86 points and a low of 163,041.98 points, eventually closing near the lower band amid weak buying interest and broad-based selling.

On Friday, BRIndex100 closed at 17,137.29, down 150.17 points or 0.87 percent compared with the previous close, with a total volume of 869.12 million shares. Likewise, BRIndex30 dropped 752.74 points or 1.36 percent to settle at 54,594.45, with 558.10 million shares traded.

According to a market review by Topline Securities, the negative trend during the session was largely driven by offloading by mutual funds, profit-taking following September-quarter earnings announcements, and cautious sentiment ahead of the futures rollover week.

The brokerage added that the banking sector exerted the most significant downward pressure on the index, with UBL, BAHL, MEBL, HBL, BOP, AKBL, and BAFL collectively contributing 877 points negative to the benchmark. The selling pressure was attributed to weaker-than-expected quarterly results from key banks, mainly due to higher operating expenses.

Overall market capitalization declined to Rs18.81 trillion, compared to Rs18.99 trillion in the previous session, indicating a further erosion of investor wealth. Turnover in the ready market contracted sharply to 1.04 billion shares, compared with 1.50 billion shares traded on Thursday, while traded value fell to Rs35.02 billion from Rs49.52 billion.

Out of 478 active companies, 136 closed higher, 300 declined, and 42 remained unchanged, reflecting an overall bearish trend.

Trading activity was largely concentrated in low-priced and small-cap stocks. K-Electric Ltd topped the volume chart with 194.90 million shares, closing at Rs5.62. WorldCall Telecom Ltd followed with 97.55 million shares, declining to Rs1.96. While Ist Capital Securities Ltd traded 78.09 million shares, closing at Rs9.00.

Among major gainers, Pakistan Tobacco Company Ltd gained Rs62.49 to close at Rs1,614.13, while Rafhan Maize Products Co Ltd increased by Rs50.82 to settle at Rs9,731.73. On the other hand, PIA Holding Company Ltd ‘B’ plunged by Rs786.69 to close at Rs24,213.41, and Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd declined by Rs196.50 to end at Rs29,691.76.

In sectoral performance, the BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 24,936.83, showing a decline of 98.01 points or 0.39 percent, with a total turnover of 2.10 million shares. The BR Cement Index fell 108.91 points or 0.85 percent to close at 12,763.26, on a turnover of 47.22 million shares.

The BR Commercial Banks Index dropped 1,063.65 points or 2.11 percent to close at 49,462.21, with 95.46 million shares traded. The BR Power Generation and Distribution Index declined 511.49 points or 1.83 percent to close at 27,401.63, on 212.40 million shares.

The BR Oil and Gas Index slipped 31.18 points or 0.22 percent to 14,262.84, with a total turnover of 36.12 million shares, while the BR Technology and Communication Index fell 46.62 points or 1.18 percent to 3,918.50, with 165.01 million shares traded.

