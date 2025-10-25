BML 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2%)
BOP 37.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-3.34%)
CNERGY 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.89%)
CPHL 89.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
DCL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.22%)
DGKC 234.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.61%)
FCCL 55.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.46%)
FFL 19.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.18%)
GCIL 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-5.33%)
HUBC 213.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.58%)
KEL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-7.4%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
LOTCHEM 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.63%)
MLCF 98.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.77%)
NBP 205.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-1.89%)
PAEL 54.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.56%)
PIAHCLA 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.4%)
PIBTL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
POWER 18.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
PPL 196.00 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.79%)
PREMA 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.82%)
PRL 35.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PTC 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.07%)
SNGP 134.30 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (3.55%)
SSGC 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.47%)
TPLP 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.53%)
TREET 33.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.37%)
TRG 71.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.26%)
BR100 17,136 Decreased By -151 (-0.87%)
BR30 54,565 Decreased By -781.9 (-1.41%)
KSE100 163,304 Decreased By -1286.3 (-0.78%)
KSE30 49,843 Decreased By -367.3 (-0.73%)
Oct 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-25

Dar reviews remittances’ flow

Recorder Report Published 25 Oct, 2025 05:54am

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting to review the flow of remittances from abroad, particularly from Gulf States.

The DPM/FM emphasised the need to increase, improve, and facilitate remittance flows through the use of digital technologies, reducing transfer time and minimizing transaction costs to better serve overseas Pakistanis and their families.

July-Sept remittances surge 8.4pc to USD9.53bn YoY

The meeting was attended by SAPM Tariq Bajwa, the Governor and Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, and other concerned officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Remittances Overseas Pakistanis Ishaq Dar DPM and Foreign Minister

Comments

200 characters

Dar reviews remittances’ flow

Cotton production down 34pc

NCL and PEPAC: CCoSOEs okays transition plan for dissolution

Multi Year Tariff mechanism: TESCO, PESCO seek hike in tariffs for five years

PD accused of making irrational RLNG policy decisions

FBR mulling replacing TTS with video analytics system

SIFC framework: PM urges Qatari investors to explore opportunities

Regional Transport Ministers’ Conference: PM talks of economic integration

FBR’s whole IT system has ‘collapsed’: FTO

Punjab Agri Marketing Programme: Discrepancies, data gaps hinder verification of outcomes

Read more stories