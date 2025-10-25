Dar reviews remittances’ flow

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting to review the flow of remittances from abroad, particularly from Gulf States.

The DPM/FM emphasised the need to increase, improve, and facilitate remittance flows through the use of digital technologies, reducing transfer time and minimizing transaction costs to better serve overseas Pakistanis and their families.

The meeting was attended by SAPM Tariq Bajwa, the Governor and Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, and other concerned officials.

