KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 24, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 163,304.13 High: 165,025.86 Low: 163,041.98 Net Change: 1,286.28 Volume (000): 424,608 Value (000): 22,020,462 Makt Cap (000) 4,833,603,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 24,936.83 NET CH (-) 98.01 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,763.26 NET CH (-) 108.91 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 49,462.21 NET CH (-) 1063.65 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 27,401.63 NET CH (-) 511.49 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,262.84 NET CH (-) 31.18 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,918.50 NET CH (-) 46.62 ------------------------------------ As on: 24- October -2025 ====================================

