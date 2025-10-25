Markets Print 2025-10-25
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 24, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 163,304.13
High: 165,025.86
Low: 163,041.98
Net Change: 1,286.28
Volume (000): 424,608
Value (000): 22,020,462
Makt Cap (000) 4,833,603,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 24,936.83
NET CH (-) 98.01
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,763.26
NET CH (-) 108.91
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 49,462.21
NET CH (-) 1063.65
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 27,401.63
NET CH (-) 511.49
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,262.84
NET CH (-) 31.18
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,918.50
NET CH (-) 46.62
------------------------------------
As on: 24- October -2025
====================================
