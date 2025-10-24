BML 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
BOP 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.07%)
CNERGY 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
CPHL 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.13%)
DCL 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
DGKC 236.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.1%)
FCCL 56.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.39%)
FFL 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.76%)
GCIL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1%)
HUBC 215.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.21%)
KEL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.1%)
KOSM 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
LOTCHEM 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.11%)
MLCF 99.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.21%)
NBP 206.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.18%)
PAEL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.22%)
PIAHCLA 26.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.14%)
POWER 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.38%)
PPL 195.60 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.58%)
PREMA 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.57%)
PRL 36.37 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.59%)
PTC 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.91%)
SNGP 130.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.24%)
SSGC 40.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.96%)
TPLP 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
TREET 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.95%)
TRG 72.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
WTL 2.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.39%)
BR100 17,170 Decreased By -117.6 (-0.68%)
BR30 55,039 Decreased By -308.5 (-0.56%)
KSE100 163,646 Decreased By -944.2 (-0.57%)
KSE30 49,859 Decreased By -350.9 (-0.7%)
Selling pressure drags PSX lower, KSE-100 sheds over 350 points in early trade

BR Web Desk Published October 24, 2025 Updated October 24, 2025 12:12pm

Selling pressure continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as investors engaged in profit-taking after a strong rally earlier in the week, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding over 350 points during the first half of the trading session on Friday.

At 12pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 164,235.11, a decrease of 355.30 points or 0.22%.

Selling was observed in key sectors including commercial banks, fertiliser, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and power generation. Index-heavy stocks, including MARI, POL, SSGC, HBL, MCB, MEBL and NBP, traded in the red

On Thursday, PSX witnessed a sharp downturn as persistent selling across major sectors dragged the benchmark KSE-100 Index below the 165,000-point mark. The index declined by 1,962.87 points, or 1.18%, to close at 164,590.41 points.

Internationally, Asian shares rallied on Friday as Wall Street earnings and signs of a thaw in US-China relations boosted investor sentiment, while oil prices eased following fresh US sanctions on Russian suppliers.

Intel results after the close in New York beat expectations, adding to a batch of positive US earnings reports. Japan’s Nikkei share gauge jumped before a speech where the nation’s new prime minister is expected to talk about stimulus.

As the US government shutdown blots out most economic data, the spotlight is on Friday’s consumer price figures for signals about next week’s policy meeting at the Federal Reserve.

Sentiment was buoyed after the White House confirmed US President Donald Trump will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping next week during a tour through Asia as a tariff deadline looms.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.5% in early trade.

Japan’s Nikkei stock index rose 1.2%.

