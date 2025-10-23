BML 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.09%)
WHO says Gaza aid is still far below requirement

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2025
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The World Health Organization said on Thursday the aid to Gaza is increasing, but is still only a “fraction of what’s needed” as the health agency attempts to rebuild the region’s healthcare system.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said they are working with partners to plan for the long-term recovery and reconstruction of Gaza’s health system, which is expected to cost at least $7 billion.

Many have suffered from injuries sustained during the two-year-long Israel-Hamas conflict that is now in a ceasefire under a U.S.-brokered agreement.

Israel must ease aid into Gaza: ICJ

The health agency said the “food situation” has slightly improved since the ceasefire, but will take a lot more to actually reverse the situation.

WHO said 411 people have died in 2025 in Gaza from the effects of malnutrition. Of them, 109 were children, including 84 under five.

