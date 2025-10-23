Pakistan’s motorways, highways backbone of regional connectivity: Ishaq Dar

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Oct 23
|
281.05
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Oct 23
|
280.80
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Oct 23
|
152.38
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Oct 23
|
0.80
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Oct 23
|
1.33
|
Euro to USD / Oct 23
|
1.16
|
UK LIBOR % / Oct 22
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Oct 22
|
6,699.40
|
Nasdaq / Oct 22
|
22,740.40
|
Dow Jones / Oct 22
|
46,590.41
|
India Sensex / Oct 23
|
85,128.77
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Oct 23
|
48,504.38
|
Hang Seng / Oct 23
|
25,742.29
|
FTSE 100 / Oct 23
|
9,527.61
|
Germany DAX 30 / Oct 23
|
24,111.85
|
France CAC40 / Oct 23
|
8,248.02
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Oct 22
|
15,280
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Oct 22
|
374,967
|
Petrol/Litre / Oct 23
|
263.02
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Oct 23
|
60.48
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Oct 23
|
4,090.63
|
Diesel/Litre / Oct 23
|
275.42
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Oct 23
|
63.84
|Stock
|Price
|
Colony Tex.Mills Ltd / Oct 23
Colony Textile Mills Limited(CTM)
|
6.82
▲ 1 (17.18%)
|
Ist.Capital Sec / Oct 23
First Capital Securities Corporation(FCSC)
|
9.03
▲ 1 (12.45%)
|
Unicap Modaraba / Oct 23
Unicap Modaraba(UCAPM)
|
7.20
▲ 0.73 (11.28%)
|
First Punjab Modaraba / Oct 23
First Punjab Modaraba(FPJM)
|
10.30
▲ 1 (10.75%)
|
Shaheen Ins. / Oct 23
Shaheen Insurance Company Limited(SHNI)
|
10.55
▲ 1 (10.47%)
|
Amtex Ltd / Oct 23
Amtex Limited(AMTEX)
|
4.62
▲ 0.43 (10.26%)
|
F.Credit & Inv / Oct 23
First Credit and Investment Bank Limited(FCIBL)
|
19.86
▲ 1.81 (10.03%)
|
UDL International / Oct 23
UDL International Limited(UDLI)
|
16.69
▲ 1.52 (10.02%)
|
Kohinoor Ind. / Oct 23
Kohinoor Industries Limited(KOIL)
|
44.28
▲ 4.03 (10.01%)
|
Mandviwala / Oct 23
Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries(MWMP)
|
129.80
▲ 11.8 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Oct 23
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
46.85
▼ -5.21 (-10.01%)
|
Kohinoor Power / Oct 23
Kohinoor Power Company Limited(KOHP)
|
45.50
▼ -5.06 (-10.01%)
|
SPEL Ltd / Oct 23
SPEL Limited(SPEL)
|
63.02
▼ -7 (-10%)
|
Tri-Star Mutual / Oct 23
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited(TSMF)
|
19.38
▼ -2.15 (-9.99%)
|
Blue-Ex Ltd / Oct 23
Blue-Ex Limited (GEM)(GEMBLUEX)
|
69.40
▼ -7.66 (-9.94%)
|
Ahmad Hassan / Oct 23
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Limited(AHTM)
|
93.76
▼ -10.25 (-9.85%)
|
Premium Textile / Oct 23
Premium Textile Mills Limited(PRET)
|
410.03
▼ -43.78 (-9.65%)
|
Khyber Textile / Oct 23
Khyber Textile Mills Limited(KHYT)
|
1,851
▼ -178.1 (-8.78%)
|
D.M. Corporation / Oct 23
D.M. Corporation Limited(DMC)
|
251
▼ -20.98 (-7.71%)
|
Pak Leather / Oct 23
Pak Leather Crafts Limited(PAKL)
|
35.81
▼ -2.83 (-7.32%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Oct 23
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
100,177,442
▲ 0.09
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Oct 23
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
61,877,148
▲ 0.08
|
Telecard Limited / Oct 23
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
60,815,696
▲ 0.61
|
Ist.Capital Sec / Oct 23
First Capital Securities Corporation(FCSC)
|
42,317,181
▲ 1
|
B.O.Punjab / Oct 23
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
32,067,358
▲ 0.11
|
F. Nat.Equities / Oct 23
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
27,900,619
▲ 0.3
|
Treet Corp / Oct 23
Treet Corporation Limited(TREET)
|
25,684,300
▲ 1.09
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Oct 23
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
24,357,670
▲ 0.16
|
Pace (Pak) Ltd. / Oct 23
Pace (Pakistan) Limited(PACE)
|
23,931,123
▲ 0.47
|
Kohinoor Spinning / Oct 23
Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited(KOSM)
|
20,013,295
▲ 0.45
