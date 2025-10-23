BML 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
BOP 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.86%)
CNERGY 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CPHL 91.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.96%)
DCL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
DGKC 238.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.43%)
FCCL 57.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.85%)
FFL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
GCIL 33.99 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (6.12%)
HUBC 217.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.33%)
KEL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.45%)
KOSM 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.83%)
LOTCHEM 26.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.7%)
MLCF 100.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.69%)
NBP 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-1.28%)
PAEL 56.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.37%)
PIAHCLA 27.66 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (5.33%)
PIBTL 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.24%)
POWER 18.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
PPL 198.47 Increased By ▲ 3.74 (1.92%)
PREMA 41.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PRL 36.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.52%)
PTC 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
SNGP 131.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.01%)
SSGC 41.16 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.73%)
TELE 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.02%)
TPLP 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
TREET 35.25 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.37%)
TRG 74.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.18%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.85%)
BR100 17,252 Decreased By -203.5 (-1.17%)
BR30 55,557 Decreased By -835.7 (-1.48%)
KSE100 164,806 Decreased By -1747.5 (-1.05%)
KSE30 50,251 Decreased By -652.4 (-1.28%)
Markets

Stocks extend losses as profit-taking drags KSE-100 down over 1,100 points

BR Web Desk Published October 23, 2025 Updated October 23, 2025 01:50pm

Selling pressure continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 shedding over 1,100 points as investors opted to secure profits following recent gains, during the opening minutes of trading on Thursday.

At 1:45pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 165,401.20, a decrease of 1,152.07 points or 0.69%.

Selling was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refinery. Index-heavy stocks including, ARL, HUBCO, MARI, OGDC, POL, PPL, HBL, MEBL and NBP, traded in the red.

On Wednesday, PSX witnessed a volatile and largely bearish session. The benchmark KSE-100 Index dropped by 793.56 points, or 0.47%, to settle at 166,553.28 points.

Internationally, Asian stocks fell for a second day on Thursday as lacklustre earnings reports from tech mega cap stocks deepened a selloff on Wall Street, while U.S. sanctions against Russia and China revived fears around geopolitics. Oil prices surged.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last off 0.3%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 sank 1.5%.

Chinese stocks declined 0.4% in Hong Kong after Reuters reported the White House is considering a plan to curb an array of software-powered exports to China to retaliate against Beijing’s latest round of rare earth export restrictions.

S&P 500 e-mini futures edged up 0.1% after a second day of declines for U.S. stocks overnight as earnings reports from tech megacaps underwhelmed analysts on Wall Street.

Netflix shares fell more than 10% on Wednesday as the streaming giant’s outlook for the coming quarter left investors nonplussed.

Tesla shares fell 3.8% in after-hours trading after reporting profit that failed to live up to analysts’ expectations, despite record third-quarter revenue that beat estimates.

This is an intra-day update

