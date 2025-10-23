BML 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
BOP 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.26%)
CNERGY 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
CPHL 91.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.98%)
DCL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
DGKC 237.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-1.21%)
FCCL 57.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.57%)
FFL 20.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
GCIL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (4.28%)
HUBC 218.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.05%)
KEL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.45%)
KOSM 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.13%)
LOTCHEM 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
MLCF 99.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.13%)
NBP 211.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-1.52%)
PAEL 56.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.16%)
PIAHCLA 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.06%)
PIBTL 16.32 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.56%)
POWER 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.11%)
PPL 197.60 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.47%)
PREMA 40.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
PRL 36.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.9%)
PTC 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
SNGP 129.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.92 (-2.2%)
SSGC 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.95%)
TELE 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.88%)
TPLP 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TREET 35.48 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.05%)
TRG 73.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.23%)
WTL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.85%)
BR100 17,363 Decreased By -92.9 (-0.53%)
BR30 56,326 Decreased By -67.5 (-0.12%)
KSE100 166,250 Decreased By -303.2 (-0.18%)
KSE30 50,744 Decreased By -159.4 (-0.31%)
Markets

Stocks extend losses as profit-taking drags KSE-100 down nearly 600 points

BR Web Desk Published October 23, 2025 Updated October 23, 2025 10:34am

Selling pressure continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), with the benchmark KSE-100 shedding nearly 600 points as investors opted to secure profits following recent gains, during the opening minutes of trading on Thursday.

At 10:30am, the benchmark index was hovering at 165,968.70, a decrease of 584.57 points or 0.35%.

Selling was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refinery. Index-heavy stocks including, ARL, HUBCO, MARI, OGDC, POL, PPL, HBL, MEBL and NBP, traded in the red.

On Wednesday, PSX witnessed a volatile and largely bearish session. The benchmark KSE-100 Index dropped by 793.56 points, or 0.47%, to settle at 166,553.28 points.

Internationally, Asian stocks fell for a second day on Thursday as lacklustre earnings reports from tech mega cap stocks deepened a selloff on Wall Street, while U.S. sanctions against Russia and China revived fears around geopolitics. Oil prices surged.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last off 0.3%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 sank 1.5%.

Chinese stocks declined 0.4% in Hong Kong after Reuters reported the White House is considering a plan to curb an array of software-powered exports to China to retaliate against Beijing’s latest round of rare earth export restrictions.

S&P 500 e-mini futures edged up 0.1% after a second day of declines for U.S. stocks overnight as earnings reports from tech megacaps underwhelmed analysts on Wall Street.

Netflix shares fell more than 10% on Wednesday as the streaming giant’s outlook for the coming quarter left investors nonplussed.

Tesla shares fell 3.8% in after-hours trading after reporting profit that failed to live up to analysts’ expectations, despite record third-quarter revenue that beat estimates.

This is an intra-day update

