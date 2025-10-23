BML 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.63%)
BOP 39.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.42%)
CNERGY 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.87%)
CPHL 89.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-2.43%)
DCL 14.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 236.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.92 (-1.63%)
FCCL 56.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.85%)
FFL 19.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.89%)
GCIL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (5.84%)
HUBC 215.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-1.43%)
KEL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.97%)
KOSM 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.92%)
MLCF 98.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-2.63%)
NBP 206.00 Decreased By ▼ -9.18 (-4.27%)
PAEL 55.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.87%)
PIAHCLA 26.74 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.83%)
PIBTL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.75%)
POWER 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
PPL 193.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.55%)
PREMA 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.66%)
PRL 36.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.9%)
PTC 40.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.42%)
SNGP 129.68 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-2.19%)
SSGC 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.64%)
TELE 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
TPLP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TREET 33.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.4%)
TRG 73.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.26%)
WTL 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.92%)
BR100 17,234 Decreased By -221.3 (-1.27%)
BR30 55,266 Decreased By -1127.6 (-2%)
KSE100 164,590 Decreased By -1962.9 (-1.18%)
KSE30 50,210 Decreased By -693.5 (-1.36%)
Oct 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises nearly 5% on fresh US sanctions against Russia

  • Brent crude futures were up $2.98, or 4.8%, at $65.57 a barrel
Reuters Published October 23, 2025 Updated October 23, 2025 05:27pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices rose nearly 5% on Thursday after the U.S. imposed sanctions on major Russian suppliers Rosneft and Lukoil over the Ukraine war, extending gains from the previous session.

Brent crude futures were up $2.98, or 4.8%, at $65.57 a barrel at 1211 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up $3.01, or 5.2%, at $61.51.

The U.S. sanctions mean refineries in China and India, major buyers of Russian oil, will need to seek alternative suppliers to avoid exclusion from the Western banking system, according to Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

The U.S. said it was prepared to take further action as it called on Moscow to agree immediately to a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Britain sanctioned Rosneft and Lukoil last week. EU countries have approved a 19th package of sanctions against Russia that includes a ban on imports of Russian LNG.

Prompt Brent crude futures switched to backwardation as the first-month Brent contract traded at nearly $2 a barrel above the contract for delivery in six months.

Right after the U.S. sanctions were unveiled, Brent and WTI futures rose by more than $2 a barrel, with support from a surprise decline in US stockpiles.

The impact of sanctions on oil markets will depend on how India reacts and if Russia finds alternative buyers, said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

India became the largest buyer of discounted seaborne Russian crude in the aftermath of Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Indian refiners are likely to sharply curtail imports of Russian oil due to the new sanctions, industry sources said on Thursday.

Privately-owned Reliance Industries, the top Indian buyer of Russian crude, plans to reduce or halt such imports completely, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

But there remains some scepticism in the market about whether the U.S. sanctions would result in a fundamental shift in supply and demand.

“So far, almost all the sanctions against Russia for the past 3-1/2 years have mostly failed to dent either the volumes produced by the country or the oil revenues,” said Rystad Energy analyst Claudio Galimberti.

Oversupply concerns following OPEC+ production increases capped crude’s gains on Thursday. UBS expects Brent to remain between $60-$70.

On the demand side, U.S. crude oil, gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week as refining activity and demand strengthened, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Brent crude Oil WTI crude US WTI crude prices WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil rises nearly 5% on fresh US sanctions against Russia

Stocks extend losses, KSE-100 settles down nearly 2,000 points

KE’s Alvi terms NEPRA’s revised tariff ‘unprecedented’, warns of operational strain

PAA refutes reports of cryptocurrency theft at Karachi airport

KP CM Afridi barred from meeting Imran Khan despite IHC order

Rupee registers gain against US dollar

Met Office warns of ‘alarming rise’ in smog levels, spike in respiratory illnesses

Netherlands keen on exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan’s agri, IT sectors

Aurangzeb explains why MNCs are leaving Pakistan

FBR suspends customs clearance at key Pak-Afghan border points after clashes

NAB recovers nearly $4bn during 3rd quarter of 2025

Read more stories