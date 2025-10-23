FDI – a story of hesitant capital and unfinished reforms

An array of factors is at play in the sluggish performance of foreign direct investment in the country. From political and security risks to economic volatility and policy turbulence, foreign direct investment in Pakistan has been caught in a cycle of uncertainty.

FDI in Pakistan witnessed a notable slowdown during the first quarter of FY26 as well.According to State Bank of Pakistan data, net FDI stood at $568.8 million in 1QFY26—a sharp 34 percent year-on-year decline from $865 million in the same period last year.

FDI inflows during 1QFY26 amounted to $886 million, down from $1.33 billion in 1QFY25.Outflows eased to $317 million compared to $467 million last year.

September 2025 underlines this weakening trend. FDI inflows reached $306 million, down by 50 percent year-on-year, while outflows were $120 million, resulting in net inflows of $186 million, well below $417 million in September 2024.

The sectoral composition of FDI in 1QFY26 remains narrowly concentrated, with inflows dominated by a few traditional sectors. Power led the way with net FDI $244 million—much lower than last year’s $548 million—driven mainly by coal-based projects ($115 million), followed by hydel ($109 million) and thermal ($20 million).

The financial business attracted $180 million during 1QFY26. Mining and quarrying saw $57.7 million in inflows but ended with a net disinvestment of $19.8 million due to higher outflows.

Oil and gas exploration attracted $12 million, showing moderate activity. In contrast, telecom and IT underperformed, with a $22 million net disinvestment, while IT remained minimal.

China remained the single largest source of FDI, contributing $189 million in net inflows during 1QFY26—though notably lower than $503 million in the same period last year.

Other major contributors were Hong Kong with $96 million, the UK with $54 million, the UAE with $50 million, and Switzerland with $55 million. These five sources accounted for the bulk of net inflows, while investments from Western Europe, Japan, and North America remained muted, reflecting the country’s continued reliance on a narrow group of partner countries.

While lower overall outflows offered some cushion this quarter, the fall in new inflows is concerning. The decline from China and other key partners suggests a cautious stance among foreign investors amid Pakistan’s slow reform momentum.

Pakistan’s investment story isn’t just about numbers — it’s about the confidence behind those numbers. Right now, that confidence feels cautious. Investors are still driving past, slowing down but not always pulling in.

The fundamentals are there — market size, location, opportunity — but they are never matched with clarity, stability, and trust. Until the path is smoother and the signals clearer, foreign investment will keep arriving in hesitant trickles rather than steady streams.