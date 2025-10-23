BML 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2%)
Print 2025-10-23

Russia holds nuclear drills, Ukraine seeks Swedish jets as Trump delays summit

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2025 06:06am

MOSCOW/KYIV: Russia said on Wednesday it had conducted a major training exercise involving nuclear arms, a day after the US announced a delay in plans for a second summit between presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin on the war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin released video showing General Valery Gerasimov, head of the General Staff, reporting to Putin on the drills. Russia said it fired missiles from ground launchers, submarines and aircraft, including intercontinental ballistic weapons capable of striking the United States.

In a further show of strength, Russia’s Defence Ministry said its long-range Tu-22M3 strategic bombers flew over the Baltic Sea, escorted at various points by fighter jets from foreign - presumably NATO - states.

At key moments in the war, Putin has issued reminders of Russia’s nuclear might as a warning to Kyiv and its Western allies. NATO has also been conducting nuclear deterrence exercises this month.

On Wednesday, Sweden said it had signed a letter of intent to export Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine, as European governments act to boost Kyiv’s defences in a war that has ground on for three years and eight months since Russia’s full-scale invasion, and shows no sign of ending soon.

Ukrainian pilots have been in Sweden to test the Gripen, a rugged and relatively low-cost option compared to aircraft such as the US F-35.

Kyiv aimed to receive and start using Gripens next year and expected to acquire at least 100, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said during a visit to Swedish defence manufacturer Saab .

Russia and Ukraine pounded each other with heavy overnight missile attacks as renewed uncertainty enveloped the US-led peace effort.

After months of stalled diplomacy, Putin and Trump spoke last week and unexpectedly announced they would hold a summit in Hungary that the Kremlin said could take place within a couple of weeks.

But following a phone call on Monday between the two countries’ top diplomats, the White House said the next day that Trump had no plans to meet Putin “in the immediate future”. Trump said he did not want to have a wasted meeting - something the Kremlin said Putin also wanted to avoid.

Russian officials said, however, that preparations continued for a summit. “The dates haven’t been set yet, but thorough preparation is needed before then, and that takes time,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Donald Trump Vladimir Putin NATO nuclear drills Swedish jets

