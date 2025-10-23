Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: Cargo handling activities of Karachi Port during the last 48 hours ending 0700.

The Karachi Port Trust handled 184,844 tonnes of cargo comprising 134,120 tonnes of import cargo and 50,724 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 134,120 tonnes comprised of 78,646 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,10,470 tonnes of Bulk Cargo,681 tonnes of Clinkers, 5,068 tonnes of (Dap), & 3,9,255 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 50,724 tonnes comprised of 22,332 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 217 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 14,275 tonnes of Clinkers,& 13,900 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Around, 05 ships namely, Apl Antwerp, MscOlia, P. Alikl, Nave Andromeda, & Xt Exploration, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 06 ships namely Cma Cgm Zanzibar, Stolt Loyalty, Melbourne Bridge, Kouros Diamond, & Helen, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, CMA CGM Zanzibar, Al-Rayyan and Istanbul-M left the port on Wednesday morning, while four more ships, Stoja, Clear Stars, ELM Galaxy and Christina-V are expected to sail on Wednesday.

Cargo volume of 89,030 tonnes, comprising 71,860 tonnes imports cargo and 17,170 export cargo carried in 1,516 Containers (628 TEUs Imports & 888 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of the Port Qasim, out of them two ships, RC Aspelia, Epic Susak and Al-Areesh & four more ships, Bolan, Hansa Africa, CMA CGM Bianca and Wan Hai-358 carrying Sugar, LPG, LNG, Mogas and Container are expected to take berths at MW-2, EVTL, PGPCL, FOTCO and QICT on Wednesday October 22nd, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025