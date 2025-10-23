BML 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2%)
Markets Print 2025-10-23

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 23 Oct, 2025 06:06am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Oct 22, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        21-Oct-25      20-Oct-25      17-Oct-25      16-Oct-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                      9.70525        9.72772         9.7463        9.73047
Euro                              1.17476        1.17176        1.17085        1.17233
Japanese yen                      205.895        206.163         205.26        205.694
U.K. pound                        1.01886        1.01841        1.01818        1.01671
U.S. dollar                       1.36354        1.36568        1.36767        1.36565
Algerian dinar                    177.311        177.344        177.492        177.442
Australian dollar                 2.09647        2.10008        2.11223        2.10358
Botswana pula                     18.1081        18.1607        18.1871        18.1602
Brazilian real                     7.3416        7.34258        7.43793        7.42203
Brunei dollar                     1.76538                       1.76799        1.76783
Canadian dollar                                  1.91687        1.91953        1.91846
Chilean peso                     1,299.74       1,311.52       1,307.67       1,310.15
Czech koruna                      28.5635        28.4595        28.4736        28.4697
Danish krone                      8.77439        8.75113          8.745        8.75595
Indian rupee                                     119.888        120.232        120.046
Israeli New Shekel                4.48469        4.52178        4.54614        4.50118
Korean won                       1,936.50       1,938.59       1,940.86       1,945.23
Kuwaiti dinar                    0.416221       0.416875                      0.416863
Malaysian ringgit                 5.76233                       5.77978        5.77327
Mauritian rupee                   62.1616                       61.7921         61.867
Mexican peso                      25.1235        25.1329        25.1747        25.1426
New Zealand dollar                2.37117        2.37945        2.38707        2.38229
Norwegian krone                   13.7086        13.7581        13.7332        13.7562
Omani rial                       0.524282       0.525105                      0.525091
Peruvian sol                       4.5924        4.61327        4.63231        4.64865
Philippine peso                   79.2739        79.3638        79.4414        79.2977
Polish zloty                      4.97406        4.96411        4.97668         4.9801
Qatari riyal                       4.9633        4.97109                       4.97094
Saudi Arabian riyal               5.11328         5.1213                       5.12117
Singapore dollar                  1.76538                       1.76799        1.76783
Swedish krona                     12.8454        12.8776        12.9145        12.9109
Swiss franc                       1.08333        1.08258        1.08046        1.08856
Thai baht                         44.4379        44.7343        44.5724        44.4012
Trinidadian dollar                9.20006                       9.23114        9.20039
U.A.E. dirham                     5.00761        5.01547                       5.01535
Uruguayan peso                    54.2894        54.3472        54.5221        54.5575
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

