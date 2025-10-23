WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Oct 22, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 21-Oct-25 20-Oct-25 17-Oct-25 16-Oct-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 9.70525 9.72772 9.7463 9.73047
Euro 1.17476 1.17176 1.17085 1.17233
Japanese yen 205.895 206.163 205.26 205.694
U.K. pound 1.01886 1.01841 1.01818 1.01671
U.S. dollar 1.36354 1.36568 1.36767 1.36565
Algerian dinar 177.311 177.344 177.492 177.442
Australian dollar 2.09647 2.10008 2.11223 2.10358
Botswana pula 18.1081 18.1607 18.1871 18.1602
Brazilian real 7.3416 7.34258 7.43793 7.42203
Brunei dollar 1.76538 1.76799 1.76783
Canadian dollar 1.91687 1.91953 1.91846
Chilean peso 1,299.74 1,311.52 1,307.67 1,310.15
Czech koruna 28.5635 28.4595 28.4736 28.4697
Danish krone 8.77439 8.75113 8.745 8.75595
Indian rupee 119.888 120.232 120.046
Israeli New Shekel 4.48469 4.52178 4.54614 4.50118
Korean won 1,936.50 1,938.59 1,940.86 1,945.23
Kuwaiti dinar 0.416221 0.416875 0.416863
Malaysian ringgit 5.76233 5.77978 5.77327
Mauritian rupee 62.1616 61.7921 61.867
Mexican peso 25.1235 25.1329 25.1747 25.1426
New Zealand dollar 2.37117 2.37945 2.38707 2.38229
Norwegian krone 13.7086 13.7581 13.7332 13.7562
Omani rial 0.524282 0.525105 0.525091
Peruvian sol 4.5924 4.61327 4.63231 4.64865
Philippine peso 79.2739 79.3638 79.4414 79.2977
Polish zloty 4.97406 4.96411 4.97668 4.9801
Qatari riyal 4.9633 4.97109 4.97094
Saudi Arabian riyal 5.11328 5.1213 5.12117
Singapore dollar 1.76538 1.76799 1.76783
Swedish krona 12.8454 12.8776 12.9145 12.9109
Swiss franc 1.08333 1.08258 1.08046 1.08856
Thai baht 44.4379 44.7343 44.5724 44.4012
Trinidadian dollar 9.20006 9.23114 9.20039
U.A.E. dirham 5.00761 5.01547 5.01535
Uruguayan peso 54.2894 54.3472 54.5221 54.5575
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
