WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Oct 22, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 21-Oct-25 20-Oct-25 17-Oct-25 16-Oct-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 9.70525 9.72772 9.7463 9.73047 Euro 1.17476 1.17176 1.17085 1.17233 Japanese yen 205.895 206.163 205.26 205.694 U.K. pound 1.01886 1.01841 1.01818 1.01671 U.S. dollar 1.36354 1.36568 1.36767 1.36565 Algerian dinar 177.311 177.344 177.492 177.442 Australian dollar 2.09647 2.10008 2.11223 2.10358 Botswana pula 18.1081 18.1607 18.1871 18.1602 Brazilian real 7.3416 7.34258 7.43793 7.42203 Brunei dollar 1.76538 1.76799 1.76783 Canadian dollar 1.91687 1.91953 1.91846 Chilean peso 1,299.74 1,311.52 1,307.67 1,310.15 Czech koruna 28.5635 28.4595 28.4736 28.4697 Danish krone 8.77439 8.75113 8.745 8.75595 Indian rupee 119.888 120.232 120.046 Israeli New Shekel 4.48469 4.52178 4.54614 4.50118 Korean won 1,936.50 1,938.59 1,940.86 1,945.23 Kuwaiti dinar 0.416221 0.416875 0.416863 Malaysian ringgit 5.76233 5.77978 5.77327 Mauritian rupee 62.1616 61.7921 61.867 Mexican peso 25.1235 25.1329 25.1747 25.1426 New Zealand dollar 2.37117 2.37945 2.38707 2.38229 Norwegian krone 13.7086 13.7581 13.7332 13.7562 Omani rial 0.524282 0.525105 0.525091 Peruvian sol 4.5924 4.61327 4.63231 4.64865 Philippine peso 79.2739 79.3638 79.4414 79.2977 Polish zloty 4.97406 4.96411 4.97668 4.9801 Qatari riyal 4.9633 4.97109 4.97094 Saudi Arabian riyal 5.11328 5.1213 5.12117 Singapore dollar 1.76538 1.76799 1.76783 Swedish krona 12.8454 12.8776 12.9145 12.9109 Swiss franc 1.08333 1.08258 1.08046 1.08856 Thai baht 44.4379 44.7343 44.5724 44.4012 Trinidadian dollar 9.20006 9.23114 9.20039 U.A.E. dirham 5.00761 5.01547 5.01535 Uruguayan peso 54.2894 54.3472 54.5221 54.5575 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

