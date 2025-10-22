BML 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.6%)
Sports

Pakistan debutant Asif takes five wickets as South Africa reach 285-8

AFP Published 22 Oct, 2025 12:42pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

RAWALPINDI: Veteran Pakistan spinner Asif Afridi took five wickets on debut before South Africa battled to 285-8 at lunch on the third day of the second Test in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

The tourists trail Pakistan’s first-innings 333 by 48 runs with two wickets intact as they attempt to square the two-match series.

Senuran Muthusamy and Keshav Maharaj were at the crease on 48 and 23 respectively at the break, having added a fighting 50 for the ninth wicket.

Asif, who at 38 years and 299 days became the second-oldest Pakistani to make his Test debut, has figures of 5-61.

Like fellow left-armer Maharaj – who took seven wickets – Asif used the dry conditions to maximum effect to become the 15th Pakistani bowler to take five wickets on debut.

South Africa resumed on 185-4 and added 100 runs in the morning session.

With the turn on the Rawalpindi stadium pitch increasing considerably, Asif dismissed Kyle Verreynne caught behind by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan for 10 with the fourth ball of the day.

Patient Stubbs leads South Africa fightback but Pakistan still on top

Tristan Stubbs defied Pakistan’s spinners for 256 minutes before a fastish delivery from Asif trapped him leg-before for 76. His knock was studded with six fours and a six.

Asif completed his five-wicket haul by trapping Simon Harmer leg-before for two while Noman Ali dismissed Marco Jansen in the same manner for 12.

Asif Afridi PAKISTAN VS SOUTH AFRICA TEST

