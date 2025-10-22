BML 7.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.56%)
CNERGY 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 91.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.33%)
DCL 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.64%)
DGKC 241.51 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (0.64%)
FCCL 58.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.81%)
FFL 21.57 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.47%)
GCIL 32.31 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.46%)
HUBC 221.13 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.43%)
KEL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.15%)
KOSM 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
LOTCHEM 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
MLCF 102.30 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.91%)
NBP 216.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.31%)
PAEL 56.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.28%)
PIAHCLA 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
POWER 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.45%)
PPL 198.25 Increased By ▲ 9.57 (5.07%)
PREMA 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
PRL 36.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
PTC 41.42 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.93%)
SNGP 132.10 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (2.34%)
SSGC 40.62 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.17%)
TELE 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.57%)
TPLP 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
TREET 33.20 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (7.1%)
TRG 73.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.26%)
WTL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.98%)
BR100 17,600 Increased By 65.6 (0.37%)
BR30 56,810 Increased By 710.5 (1.27%)
KSE100 168,011 Increased By 664.1 (0.4%)
KSE30 51,410 Increased By 216.8 (0.42%)
Oct 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Momentum continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 700 points in early trade

BR Web Desk Published October 22, 2025 Updated October 22, 2025 11:45am

Positive momentum was observed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as investor sentiment remained positive amid strong corporate earnings and improved macroeconomic indicators, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 700 points during the opening hours of trading on Wednesday.

At 11:45am, the benchmark index was hovering at 168,049.72, a gain of 702.88 points or 0.42%.

Buying was observed in key sectors, including cement, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation, pharmaceuticals, and refineries. Index-heavy stocks ARL, MARI, OGDC, PPL, PSO, SNGPL, SSGC and HBL traded in the green.

On Tuesday, PSX extended its winning streak for a second straight session as investors remained optimistic following the recent ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The benchmark KSE-100 Index advanced by 1,103.93 points, or 0.66%, to close at 167,346.83 points.

Internationally, global shares slipped on Wednesday and gold pulled back sharply from a blistering rally, as stretched valuations came under scrutiny and investors booked profits.

Geopolitics loomed large. A planned summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin was put on hold, and ambiguity lingered over a potential meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The precious metal has had a blockbuster run this year, climbing more than 50% as broader geopolitical and economic uncertainty, as well as expectations of US interest rate cuts, spurred demand for the safe-haven asset.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.24%, while Nasdaq futures fell 0.2% and S&P 500 futures dipped 0.07% after a mixed cash session on Wall Street.

Shares of Netflix sank nearly 6% after the bell as the streaming giant missed Wall Street’s third-quarter earnings targets, while General Motors’ stock surged 15% after the company raised its profit outlook for the year.

Elsewhere, EUROSTOXX 50 futures fell 0.5%, while FTSE futures eased 0.15% and DAX futures lost 0.26%.

This is an intra-day update

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE KSE30 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kse 100 KSE 100 companies PSX notice KSE index KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high

Comments

200 characters

Momentum continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 700 points in early trade

Repatriation of profits jumps 86pc in Q1

Pakistan’s economy showing major signs of recovery, Aurangzeb tells CGTN

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Oil rises more than 1% on supply risk, US-China trade talks

India nears deal to slash US tariffs on Indian imports to 15%-16%, Mint reports

Pakistan ranked among least resilient countries in Global Investment Risk and Resilience Index

IGI Investments seeks to acquire Akzo Nobel Pakistan

North Korea fires ballistic missiles week before leaders meet in South Korea

Sept FCA: CPPA-G seeks Re0.37 negative adjustment

Read more stories