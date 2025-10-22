BML 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.6%)
BOP 40.27 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.36%)
CNERGY 8.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 92.91 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.85%)
DCL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
DGKC 240.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.11%)
FCCL 58.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.52%)
FFL 21.47 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2%)
GCIL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.75%)
HUBC 220.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.04%)
KEL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.76%)
KOSM 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
LOTCHEM 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.79%)
MLCF 102.05 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.66%)
NBP 215.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-0.64%)
PAEL 57.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
PIAHCLA 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
PIBTL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
POWER 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.45%)
PPL 196.75 Increased By ▲ 8.07 (4.28%)
PREMA 41.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
PRL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
PTC 41.35 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.76%)
SNGP 132.93 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (2.98%)
SSGC 41.25 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.74%)
TELE 12.74 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.94%)
TPLP 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (10%)
TRG 74.60 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.41%)
WTL 2.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.49%)
BR100 17,560 Increased By 25.3 (0.14%)
BR30 56,674 Increased By 575.4 (1.03%)
KSE100 167,548 Increased By 200.9 (0.12%)
KSE30 51,209 Increased By 15.8 (0.03%)
Oct 22, 2025
Markets

Momentum continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 400 points in intra-day trade

BR Web Desk Published October 22, 2025 Updated October 22, 2025 01:36pm

Positive momentum was observed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as investor sentiment remained positive amid strong corporate earnings and improved macroeconomic indicators, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 400 points during the intra-day trading on Wednesday.

At 1:35pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 167,781.43, a gain of 434.60 points or 0.26%.

Buying was observed in key sectors, including cement, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation, pharmaceuticals, and refineries. Index-heavy stocks ARL, MARI, OGDC, PPL, PSO, SNGPL, SSGC and HBL traded in the green.

On Tuesday, PSX extended its winning streak for a second straight session as investors remained optimistic following the recent ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The benchmark KSE-100 Index advanced by 1,103.93 points, or 0.66%, to close at 167,346.83 points.

Internationally, global shares slipped on Wednesday and gold pulled back sharply from a blistering rally, as stretched valuations came under scrutiny and investors booked profits.

Geopolitics loomed large. A planned summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin was put on hold, and ambiguity lingered over a potential meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The precious metal has had a blockbuster run this year, climbing more than 50% as broader geopolitical and economic uncertainty, as well as expectations of US interest rate cuts, spurred demand for the safe-haven asset.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.24%, while Nasdaq futures fell 0.2% and S&P 500 futures dipped 0.07% after a mixed cash session on Wall Street.

Shares of Netflix sank nearly 6% after the bell as the streaming giant missed Wall Street’s third-quarter earnings targets, while General Motors’ stock surged 15% after the company raised its profit outlook for the year.

Elsewhere, EUROSTOXX 50 futures fell 0.5%, while FTSE futures eased 0.15% and DAX futures lost 0.26%.

This is an intra-day update

