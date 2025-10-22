Momentum continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 400 points in intra-day trade

Positive momentum was observed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as investor sentiment remained positive amid strong corporate earnings and improved macroeconomic indicators, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 400 points during the intra-day trading on Wednesday.

At 1:35pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 167,781.43, a gain of 434.60 points or 0.26%.

Buying was observed in key sectors, including cement, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation, pharmaceuticals, and refineries. Index-heavy stocks ARL, MARI, OGDC, PPL, PSO, SNGPL, SSGC and HBL traded in the green.

On Tuesday, PSX extended its winning streak for a second straight session as investors remained optimistic following the recent ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The benchmark KSE-100 Index advanced by 1,103.93 points, or 0.66%, to close at 167,346.83 points.

Internationally, global shares slipped on Wednesday and gold pulled back sharply from a blistering rally, as stretched valuations came under scrutiny and investors booked profits.

Geopolitics loomed large. A planned summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin was put on hold, and ambiguity lingered over a potential meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The precious metal has had a blockbuster run this year, climbing more than 50% as broader geopolitical and economic uncertainty, as well as expectations of US interest rate cuts, spurred demand for the safe-haven asset.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.24%, while Nasdaq futures fell 0.2% and S&P 500 futures dipped 0.07% after a mixed cash session on Wall Street.

Shares of Netflix sank nearly 6% after the bell as the streaming giant missed Wall Street’s third-quarter earnings targets, while General Motors’ stock surged 15% after the company raised its profit outlook for the year.

Elsewhere, EUROSTOXX 50 futures fell 0.5%, while FTSE futures eased 0.15% and DAX futures lost 0.26%.

This is an intra-day update