BML 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
BOP 40.65 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.32%)
CNERGY 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CPHL 92.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.96%)
DCL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 240.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.22%)
FCCL 58.34 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.59%)
FFL 20.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.86%)
GCIL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.79%)
HUBC 219.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.18%)
KEL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.69%)
KOSM 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.59%)
MLCF 101.82 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.43%)
NBP 215.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.42%)
PAEL 56.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.44%)
PIAHCLA 26.26 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (10.01%)
PIBTL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
POWER 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.45%)
PPL 196.80 Increased By ▲ 8.12 (4.3%)
PREMA 41.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
PRL 36.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
PTC 42.12 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.67%)
SNGP 132.25 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (2.46%)
SSGC 40.96 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.02%)
TELE 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.75%)
TPLP 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TREET 34.10 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (10%)
TRG 74.40 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.14%)
WTL 2.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
BR100 17,433 Decreased By -101.4 (-0.58%)
BR30 56,298 Increased By 199.1 (0.35%)
KSE100 166,553 Decreased By -793.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 50,903 Decreased By -289.8 (-0.57%)
Markets

KSE-100 slips nearly 800 points amid late-session selling pressure

BR Web Desk Published October 22, 2025 Updated October 22, 2025 03:49pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a volatile session on Wednesday, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index lost nearly 800 points amid late-session selling pressure as investors resorted to profit-taking.

After trading range-bound for most of the day, the KSE-100 came under selling pressure in the final hours of trading, pulling it to an intra-day low of 166,230.89.

At close, the KSE-100 settled at 166,553.27, a decrease of 793.56 points or 0.47%.

On Tuesday, PSX extended its winning streak for a second straight session as investors remained optimistic following the recent ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The benchmark KSE-100 Index advanced by 1,103.93 points, or 0.66%, to close at 167,346.83 points.

Internationally, global shares slipped on Wednesday and gold pulled back sharply from a blistering rally, as stretched valuations came under scrutiny and investors booked profits.

Geopolitics loomed large. A planned summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin was put on hold, and ambiguity lingered over a potential meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The precious metal has had a blockbuster run this year, climbing more than 50% as broader geopolitical and economic uncertainty, as well as expectations of US interest rate cuts, spurred demand for the safe-haven asset.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.24%, while Nasdaq futures fell 0.2% and S&P 500 futures dipped 0.07% after a mixed cash session on Wall Street.

Shares of Netflix sank nearly 6% after the bell as the streaming giant missed Wall Street’s third-quarter earnings targets, while General Motors’ stock surged 15% after the company raised its profit outlook for the year.

Elsewhere, EUROSTOXX 50 futures fell 0.5%, while FTSE futures eased 0.15% and DAX futures lost 0.26%.

