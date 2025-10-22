63 people killed in Uganda road accident, police say

KAMPALA: Sixty-three people have been killed and several others injured in a road accident involving a bus on Uganda’s Kampala–Gulu Highway, police said on Wednesday.
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Oct 22
|
281.07
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Oct 22
|
280.87
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Oct 22
|
151.90
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Oct 22
|
0.80
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Oct 22
|
1.33
|
Euro to USD / Oct 22
|
1.16
|
UK LIBOR % / Oct 21
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Oct 21
|
6,735.35
|
India Sensex / Oct 21
|
84,426.34
|
Nasdaq / Oct 21
|
22,953.67
|
FTSE 100 / Oct 21
|
9,426.99
|
Dow Jones / Oct 21
|
46,924.74
|
Germany DAX 30 / Oct 21
|
24,330.03
|
France CAC40 / Oct 21
|
8,258.86
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Oct 22
|
49,334.27
|
Hang Seng / Oct 22
|
25,767.56
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Oct 21
|
15,380
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Oct 21
|
387,950
|
Petrol/Litre / Oct 22
|
263.02
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Oct 22
|
58.22
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Oct 22
|
4,137.58
|
Diesel/Litre / Oct 22
|
275.42
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Oct 22
|
64.47
|Stock
|Price
|
First Punjab Modaraba / Oct 22
First Punjab Modaraba(FPJM)
|
9.30
▲ 1 (12.05%)
|
Tri-Star Mutual / Oct 22
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited(TSMF)
|
21.55
▲ 1.96 (10.01%)
|
Beco Steel Ltd / Oct 22
Beco Steel Limited(BECO)
|
56.85
▲ 5.17 (10%)
|
Kohinoor Ind. / Oct 22
Kohinoor Industries Limited(KOIL)
|
40.25
▲ 3.66 (10%)
|
D.M. Corporation / Oct 22
D.M. Corporation Limited(DMC)
|
330
▲ 30 (10%)
|
Pakistan Alumin / Oct 22
Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Limited(PABC)
|
158.91
▲ 14.45 (10%)
|
LSE Financial Serv. / Oct 22
LSE Financial Services Limited(LSEFSL)
|
22
▲ 2 (10%)
|
Al-Shaheer Corp / Oct 22
Al Shaheer Corporation Limited(ASC)
|
17.62
▲ 1.6 (9.99%)
|
F.Credit & Inv / Oct 22
First Credit and Investment Bank Limited(FCIBL)
|
18.05
▲ 1.64 (9.99%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Oct 22
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
52.06
▲ 4.73 (9.99%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Kohinoor Power / Oct 22
Kohinoor Power Company Limited(KOHP)
|
50.56
▼ -5.62 (-10%)
|
Premier Sugar / Oct 22
The Premier Sugar Mills(PMRS)
|
319.49
▼ -35.5 (-10%)
|
First Imrooz Mod. / Oct 22
First Imrooz Modaraba(FIMM)
|
266.31
▼ -29.52 (-9.98%)
|
Blue-Ex Ltd / Oct 22
Blue-Ex Limited (GEM)(GEMBLUEX)
|
68.91
▼ -7.64 (-9.98%)
|
B. F. Modaraba / Oct 22
B.F. Modaraba(BFMOD)
|
20.02
▼ -2.15 (-9.7%)
|
Premium Textile / Oct 22
Premium Textile Mills Limited(PRET)
|
466
▼ -33.91 (-6.78%)
|
Thatta Cement / Oct 22
Thatta Cement Company Limited(THCCL)
|
84.50
▼ -5.27 (-5.87%)
|
B.R.R. Guardian / Oct 22
B.R.R. Guardian Limited(BRRG)
|
43.24
▼ -2.65 (-5.77%)
|
Janana De Malucho / Oct 22
Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Limited(JDMT)
|
99
▼ -5.2 (-4.99%)
|
Frontier Ceramics / Oct 22
Frontier Ceramics Limited(FRCL)
|
52.10
▼ -2.57 (-4.7%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Oct 22
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
144,182,725
▼ -0.12
|
WorldCall Telecom / Oct 22
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
61,571,093
▲ 0.03
|
B.O.Punjab / Oct 22
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
47,309,525
▲ 0.63
|
Treet Corp / Oct 22
Treet Corporation Limited(TREET)
|
44,443,622
▲ 1.99
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Oct 22
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
44,044,099
▼ -0.11
|
P.T.C.L. / Oct 22
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
34,389,809
▲ 1.26
|
Telecard Limited / Oct 22
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
30,466,867
▲ 0.17
|
Loads Limited / Oct 22
Loads Limited(LOADS)
|
26,367,383
▲ 1.57
|
Pace (Pak) Ltd. / Oct 22
Pace (Pakistan) Limited(PACE)
|
15,927,346
▼ -0.41
|
Ist.Capital Sec / Oct 22
First Capital Securities Corporation(FCSC)
|
14,593,020
▲ 0.24
