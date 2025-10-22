BML 7.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
World

63 people killed in Uganda road accident, police say

Reuters Published 22 Oct, 2025 10:50am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

KAMPALA: Sixty-three people have been killed and several others injured in a road accident involving a bus on Uganda’s Kampala–Gulu Highway, police said on Wednesday.

