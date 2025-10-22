Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee continued to gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.07% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 10am, the local currency was hovering at 280.87, up by Re0.19 against the US dollar.

The local unit closed at 281.06 on Tuesday.

Internationally, the US dollar weakened in early Asian trade on Wednesday, edging back from its highest level against the Japanese yen in a week, as a tumble in gold prices triggered a rebalancing across various safe-haven assets.

Gold fell as much as 2.9% to a low of $4,003.39 amid a broad decline in precious metals, retracing a rally that has seen the yellow metal’s biggest yearly gains in almost half a century.

The US dollar was last 0.2% weaker at 151.67 yen, after the release of data showing Japanese exports rose in September for the first time in five months.

The Japanese yen has lost 2.5% this month, its biggest monthly decline against the greenback since July, as Sanae Takaichi jostled to become Japan’s prime minister and investors anticipated expansionary fiscal policy and a testy relationship with the country’s central bank.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was last trading unchanged at 98.888, slipping 0.1% after three consecutive days of gains.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, pushed higher for a second day on Wednesday, buoyed by sanctions-related supply risks, hopes of a US-China trade deal and news that the US is seeking oil for delivery to its strategic reserves.

Brent crude futures rose 18 cents, or 0.29%, to $61.50 a barrel as of 0137 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 21 cents, or 0.37%, to $57.45.

Oil has bounced off a five-month low hit on Monday that was fuelled by producers pumping more and trade tensions impacting demand.

This is an intra-day update