The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Oct 21, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 20-Oct-25 17-Oct-25 16-Oct-25 15-Oct-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 9.72772 9.7463 9.73047 9.71713 Euro 1.17176 1.17085 1.17233 1.17344 Japanese yen 206.163 205.26 205.694 206.761 U.K. pound 1.01841 1.01818 1.01671 1.02044 U.S. dollar 1.36568 1.36767 1.36565 1.36377 Algerian dinar 177.344 177.492 177.442 177.309 Australian dollar 2.10008 2.11223 2.10358 2.09295 Botswana pula 18.1607 18.1871 18.1602 18.1352 Brazilian real 7.34258 7.43793 7.42203 7.42683 Brunei dollar 1.76799 1.76783 1.76758 Canadian dollar 1.91687 1.91953 1.91846 1.91541 Chilean peso 1,311.52 1,307.67 1,310.15 1,314.25 Czech koruna 28.4595 28.4736 28.4697 28.4891 Danish krone 8.75113 8.745 8.75595 8.76401 Indian rupee 119.888 120.232 120.046 120.407 Israeli New Shekel 4.52178 4.54614 4.50118 4.48815 Korean won 1,938.59 1,940.86 1,945.23 1,948.00 Kuwaiti dinar 0.416875 0.416863 0.41663 Malaysian ringgit 5.77978 5.77327 5.76123 Mauritian rupee 61.7921 61.867 62.0725 Mexican peso 25.1329 25.1747 25.1426 25.2035 New Zealand dollar 2.37945 2.38707 2.38229 2.38734 Norwegian krone 13.7581 13.7332 13.7562 13.7556 Omani rial 0.525105 0.525091 0.524367 Peruvian sol 4.61327 4.63231 4.64865 4.66544 Philippine peso 79.3638 79.4414 79.2977 79.3972 Polish zloty 4.96411 4.97668 4.9801 4.98935 Qatari riyal 4.97109 4.97094 4.96411 Saudi Arabian riyal 5.1213 5.12117 5.11412 Singapore dollar 1.76799 1.76783 1.76758 Swedish krona 12.8776 12.9145 12.9109 12.9307 Swiss franc 1.08258 1.08046 1.08856 1.09224 Thai baht 44.7343 44.5724 44.4012 44.3607 Trinidadian dollar 9.20039 9.19033 U.A.E. dirham 5.01547 5.01535 5.00844 Uruguayan peso 54.3472 54.5221 54.5575 54.5726 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

