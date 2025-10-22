BML 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.97%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 22 Oct, 2025 06:02am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Oct 21, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        20-Oct-25      17-Oct-25      16-Oct-25      15-Oct-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                      9.72772         9.7463        9.73047        9.71713
Euro                              1.17176        1.17085        1.17233        1.17344
Japanese yen                      206.163         205.26        205.694        206.761
U.K. pound                        1.01841        1.01818        1.01671        1.02044
U.S. dollar                       1.36568        1.36767        1.36565        1.36377
Algerian dinar                    177.344        177.492        177.442        177.309
Australian dollar                 2.10008        2.11223        2.10358        2.09295
Botswana pula                     18.1607        18.1871        18.1602        18.1352
Brazilian real                    7.34258        7.43793        7.42203        7.42683
Brunei dollar                                    1.76799        1.76783        1.76758
Canadian dollar                   1.91687        1.91953        1.91846        1.91541
Chilean peso                     1,311.52       1,307.67       1,310.15       1,314.25
Czech koruna                      28.4595        28.4736        28.4697        28.4891
Danish krone                      8.75113          8.745        8.75595        8.76401
Indian rupee                      119.888        120.232        120.046        120.407
Israeli New Shekel                4.52178        4.54614        4.50118        4.48815
Korean won                       1,938.59       1,940.86       1,945.23       1,948.00
Kuwaiti dinar                    0.416875                      0.416863        0.41663
Malaysian ringgit                                5.77978        5.77327        5.76123
Mauritian rupee                                  61.7921         61.867        62.0725
Mexican peso                      25.1329        25.1747        25.1426        25.2035
New Zealand dollar                2.37945        2.38707        2.38229        2.38734
Norwegian krone                   13.7581        13.7332        13.7562        13.7556
Omani rial                       0.525105       0.525091       0.524367
Peruvian sol                      4.61327        4.63231        4.64865        4.66544
Philippine peso                   79.3638        79.4414        79.2977        79.3972
Polish zloty                      4.96411        4.97668         4.9801        4.98935
Qatari riyal                      4.97109                       4.97094        4.96411
Saudi Arabian riyal                5.1213                       5.12117        5.11412
Singapore dollar                                 1.76799        1.76783        1.76758
Swedish krona                     12.8776        12.9145        12.9109        12.9307
Swiss franc                       1.08258        1.08046        1.08856        1.09224
Thai baht                         44.7343        44.5724        44.4012        44.3607
Trinidadian dollar                                              9.20039        9.19033
U.A.E. dirham                     5.01547                       5.01535        5.00844
Uruguayan peso                    54.3472        54.5221        54.5575        54.5726
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

